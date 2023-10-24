OrbiMed Raises $4.3 Billion Across Private Investment Funds

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrbiMed , a global healthcare investment firm, is pleased to announce it has raised more than $4.3 billion in commitments for its latest private investment funds, including OrbiMed Private Investments IX, OrbiMed Asia Partners V and OrbiMed Royalty & Credit Opportunities IV.

Consistent with their predecessors, these new funds enable OrbiMed to invest globally, from seed stage for start-ups incubated by OrbiMed through growth capital opportunities. OrbiMed works closely with its portfolio companies to provide tailored financing solutions, which can include equity, credit and royalty-based financing. OrbiMed focuses on innovative and growth-oriented opportunities across healthcare sub-sectors, including biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and technology-enabled healthcare services.

OrbiMed is led by its 21 partners , with a growing team exceeding 130 professionals that contribute diverse, complementary skills across company incubation, strategy, operations and finance. The firm's professionals are based in a dozen global locations across key healthcare markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Investors in these new funds include a broad range of medical institutions, university endowments, foundations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

"OrbiMed is deeply appreciative of the continued support we've received from many long-standing partners who've invested in these funds," said Carter Neild, a Managing Partner of OrbiMed. "We will endeavor to meet our partners' high expectations in the coming years."

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm with more than $17 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through a range of private equity funds, public equity funds and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed's team of more than 130 professionals is based in New York City; London; San Francisco; Shanghai; Hong Kong; Mumbai, India; Herzliya, Israel; and other key global markets. For more information, please visit www.orbimed.com . Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @OrbiMed .

