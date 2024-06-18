Orchard Hotel Singapore Sets New Standard in Hospitality Excellence with the Introduction of Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA)

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiello is excited to announce the introduction of its cutting-edge Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA) to the Singapore hospitality market, debuting exclusively at The Orchard Hotel Singapore. This AI-powered device connects guests with hotel staff and provides data-driven insights to enhance customer service and streamline operations. As AVA makes its first appearance in Singapore, Orchard Hotel Singapore leads the way for Millennium Hotels and Resorts in offering innovative guest experiences.

Ms Jacqueline Ho, General Manager of The Orchard Hotel Singapore introduces Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA), the latest in-room innovation designed to elevate service standards to new heights (Credit_ Orchard Hotel Singapore) Say Hello to Aiello! Your person in-room guide (Credit_ Orchard Hotel Singapore)

Established in the late 1950s and reaching a milestone in 1978 with its contemporary twin-tower design featuring 656 rooms, Orchard Hotel Singapore has long been a symbol of luxury and excellence on Orchard Road. Its iconic clock tower and prime location have made it a favorite among travelers seeking an unforgettable stay.

Guests at Orchard Hotel Singapore, a flagship property of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, will now benefit from AVA, their personal guide to amenities, services, and local recommendations. Embracing modernity, the hotel has replaced all telephone handsets, enabling guests to enjoy a hands-free stay facilitated by AVA for all communication needs. Acting as an in-room assistant, AVA responds promptly to voice commands, allowing guests to effortlessly connect with other rooms or contact the front desk.

"Our commitment to innovation and exceptional guest experiences is unwavering," said Jacqueline Ho, General Manager at Orchard Hotel Singapore. "The integration of AVA is a transformative step, combining state-of-the-art technology with personalized service to enhance guest convenience and comfort while reinforcing our leadership in the hospitality industry."

"We're not just introducing a voice assistant; we're integrating AI seamlessly into the existing hotel technology ecosystem," said Mr Vic Shen, CEO and Co-founder of Aiello. "Being the first in Singapore is just the beginning – our focus is on providing a holistic and technologically advanced guest experience that aligns with Orchard Hotel Singapore's legacy of excellence."

About Aiello

Aiello is a leading provider of Voice AI in the hospitality industry. Its flagship product, Aiello Voice Assistant, is a multi-award-winning talk & touch voice AI technology solution aimed at streamlining hotel operations, enhancing the guest experience, and generating insights about customer behavior. The state-of-the-art Aiello Voice Assistant is designed to elevate the guest experience with its unique AI-powered features and capabilities. Since 2019, Aiello Voice Assistant has been deployed in over 100 hotels, encompassing 10,000 rooms, and has answered over 14 million inquiries from 2.5 million end users in Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and English.

Learn more at Aiello's official website: https://aiello.ai/

About The Orchard Hotel Singapore

Home to 656 rooms and suites in characteristically unique twin buildings, the legendary Orchard Hotel Singapore is located at the heart of the city's premier shopping and entertainment district. Enlivened and refurbished to epitomize warm Asian hospitality with Signature Class amenities, Orchard Hotel Singapore offers a 25m outdoor pool, fitness studio, and close proximity to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Comprehensive conference and banquet facilities include one of Singapore's largest pillar-free grand ballrooms with two floor-to-ceiling LED walls, statement lighting, and state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities. A diverse array of signature cuisines at the hotel's award-winning dining outlets, including the enhanced Hua Ting Restaurant and The Orchard Cafe, ensure an exceptional culinary experience.

Orchard Hotel Singapore

442 Orchard Road, Singapore 238879

Hotel Website: www.orchardhotel.com.sg

For further information, please contact:

Amy Lai

Marketing Manager, Aiello

E-mail: [email protected]

Amy Ang

Director of Marketing Communications, Orchard Hotel Singapore

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Aiello Inc.