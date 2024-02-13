Orderfaz at the January Board Meeting 2024: Building Collaboration Towards Fashion Industry Transformation

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the significant event of the January Board Meeting 2024 organised by the Indonesian Fashion Chamber, Orderfaz emerged as one of the strategic partners actively participating in supporting the development and transformation of the fashion industry in the country. Held from January 29th to 31st at éL Hotel, Bandung, this event served as momentum for Orderfaz not only to witness but also to contribute to setting the direction and enhancing the potential of Indonesia's fashion industry to a global level.

Mohamad Iqbal CCO Orderfaz at the January Board Meeting of the Indonesian Fashion Chamber

As the platform for the annual national working meeting, the January Board Meeting serves as the stage for IFC members from various chapters across Indonesia to evaluate and review the previous year's work programs, while also formulating more ambitious and competitive work programs for the following year. With a focus on various divisions within the IFC organisational structure, including Organization, Education & Research, Institution Relations, Marketing Communication and Public Relations, Business Development, and Product Development, Orderfaz takes part in the thought process and decision-making that determines the direction of Indonesia's fashion industry development.

Throughout the series of events in the January Board Meeting 2024, Orderfaz was not merely a passive participant but actively engaged in discussion forums and capacity-building workshops, particularly in the areas of branding and online marketing. This demonstrates Orderfaz's genuine commitment to continuous innovation and providing its best contributions to the advancement of the fashion industry in the country.

As representatives of Orderfaz, CEO Reynaldi Gandawidjaja and CCO Mohamad Iqbal express their views on the collaboration between online marketing and the fashion industry:

CEO of Orderfaz, Reynaldi Gandawidjaja, states, "The collaboration between online marketing and the fashion industry is a strategic step rooted in the concept of innovation. Through this opportunity, we at Orderfaz are committed to continuously supporting the transformation of Indonesia's fashion industry with innovative online marketing technology and strategies."

Mohamad Iqbal, CCO of Orderfaz, adds, "We appreciate the Indonesian Fashion Chamber for hosting the January Board Meeting 2024 in Bandung. Thank you to the Indonesian Fashion Chamber for its dedication to the fashion industry in the country. The partnership that has been established provides an opportunity for Orderfaz to explore and push the boundaries of collaboration between technology and the fashion industry. We believe that through strong synergy between these two sectors, we can create new breakthroughs that will elevate Indonesia's fashion industry to a higher level."

Orderfaz's participation in the January Board Meeting 2024 is not only an honor for the company but also a historic milestone in strengthening the relationship between financial technology and the fashion industry. This collaboration paves the way for broader transformation and inspires creativity within the creative industry of the country.

