OREO x BABYMONSTER Invites Fans To #TwistLickDance And Win The Sweetest KPOP Adventure

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The OREO x BABYMONSTER collaboration caused a splash in Southeast Asia including Singapore, hyping up fans across the region with this surprise collaboration!

Launching limited-edition cookie drops, exclusive collectible photocards of the BABYMONSTER members, cookies personally designed by BABYMONSTER members, and even releasing a bespoke song by OREO and original choreography performed by BABYMONSTER, OREO x BABYMONSTER is a joyous celebration with a little something for everyone. This collaboration is for the snackers looking out for the next new OREO flavour, fans excited for the surprise BABYMONSTER drop, and K-pop dance enthusiasts with a new choreo to lend their special twist to. To keep the love—and the beat—going, OREO is also announcing a host of activations across the region with opportunities for consumers to win big!

#TwistLickDance and Stand A Chance To Win BABYMONSTER Merchandise

OREO x BABYMONSTER reimagined the beloved Twist, Lick, Dunk ritual into #TwistLickDance, inviting fans across Singapore to show off their best dance moves on TikTok and groove along to BABYMONSTER.

To participate in the #TwistLickDance challenge, consumers simply have to:

Step 1: Film yourself with an OREO x BABYMONSTER pack or cookie in hand, showing off the OREO x BABYMONSTER dance moves .

Step 2: Post on TikTok and tag @oreo.mysg . Use the hashtag #OREOxBABYMONSTERSG.

The most liked videos win prizes, so make sure to get your squad together to like your post!

Buy To Win A Trip To Korea

Dreamed of going on a trip to Korea? With OREO x BABYMONSTER, you and a special someone stand the chance to make that dream come true! Buy a participating pack of OREO x BABYMONSTER cookies and upload the receipt onto http://www.oreobm.com or submit a selfie with the OREO x BM cookie to enter yourself into the lucky draw. The grand prize winner will win the coveted trip to Korea for two. But fret not if you don't win the grand prize—there's plenty of other prizes up for grabs, including BABYMONSTER merch to add to your DRIP. The contest will run from 1 October to 31 December 2025. The winners will be announced in January 2026.

Download Personalized BABYMONSTER Mobile Wallpapers From The Microsite

You can download personalized mobile wallpapers of your favorite BABYMONSTER member, perfect for your lock screen. Simply visit http://www.oreobm.com and create an account. Upon successful creation, users will be prompted to choose their favorite member, and they can download the personalized wallpaper of that member from the microsite.

Keep The Beat Going With Local Activations

The fun doesn't end there! OREO is also activating a host of local activities for fans to take part in, to keep the love for OREO x BABYMONSTER alive! To celebrate the launch, OREO is bringing exclusive experiences to Singaporean fans with nationwide roadshows, contests and fun activities, including an exciting opportunity to win a grand prize of a trip to Korea and BABYMONSTER merch!

Location of Event Dates Activities FairPrice Jurong Point 6 - 19 Nov FANCAM: Snap a pic with the

BABYMONSTER standee! WALL OF FANS: Share your love for

BABYMONSTER. TWIST, LICK, DANCE: Groove along to

OREO x BABYMONSTER's new track! COLLAB SPOTLIGHT: Discover the must-see OREO x BABYMONSTER merch & prizes. FREE Treats: Try out yummy samples

on the house. Win Big: Score exciting prizes and

exclusive goodies! FairPrice VivoCity 5 - 18 Nov FairPrice AMK Hub 20 Nov - 3 Dec Giant Tampines WRS 1 Nov – 31 Dec Giant IMM 1 Nov – 31 Dec Cold Storage Suntec City 20 Nov – 3 Dec

For more information and updates on the OREO x BABYMONSTER collaboration, fans can go to http://www.oreobm.com and follow @oreo.mysg on social media to join the conversation using #TwistLickDance and #OREOxBABYMONSTERSG.

About Mondelēz International (Singapore)

Mondelēz International (Singapore) is part of the Mondelēz International group of companies which empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world, with a strong presence in Southeast Asia. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, Mondelēz International is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Mondelēz International is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Cadbury Zip chocolate wafer, Cadbury 5 Star chocolate, Toblerone chocolate, OREO cookies, Chipsmore cookies, Jacob's biscuits, Tiger biscuits, Philadelphia cheese, Kraft cheese, Chacho's chips, Chipster chips, Twisties snacks and many more. We've been part of Southeast Asia for more than 70 years, with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Our +7,000 colleagues work across our ten manufacturing locations (including plants in Shah Alam and Prai), two research and development technical centers and our sales and marketing network to create products that people can truly love and feel good about. From wholesome treats to indulgent bites, consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

