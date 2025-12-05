ORGE CO LTD Expands Global Reach of K-Organic Poultry with New 'Organic Chicken Drumstick' and 'Organic Chicken Whole Leg' Products

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ORGE CO LTD, a leading Korean eco-friendly food company, has launched two new organic chicken products—Organic Chicken Drumstick and Organic Chicken Whole Leg—as it accelerates its expansion into overseas markets such as Hong Kong SAR and Japan, where demand for premium organic foods continues to grow.

The company has strengthened its position as a trusted organic poultry brand through multiple certifications, including Organic Livestock Certification, the Chungcheongbuk-do Excellent Agricultural Products Quality Certification, HACCP farm certification, and Organic Processed Food Certification. Building on this foundation, ORGE CO LTD partnered with the export marketing specialist Brother and Sister to introduce its new products and is preparing to participate in food exhibitions in Hong Kong SAR and Japan. The company is also collaborating with local influencers in both markets to promote the launch through sponsored content.

The CEO of ORGE CO LTD stated, "Organic poultry and other organic livestock products not only contribute positively to our health but also help ensure that future generations inherit a healthier natural environment. Organic farming is a goal we must continue to pursue—and it represents the social responsibility of our company."

SOURCE ORGE CO LTD