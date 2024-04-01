Orion Trading Academy Unveils A Comprehensive One-Stop Platform for Trading and Investment Education

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Trading Academy, a trailblazer in financial education, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, "www.orionta.com", a one-stop solution for aspiring traders and investors. This innovative platform is designed to cater to learners at all levels, offering a suite of resources that blend education, real-world trading, and investment strategies.

Key Features of Orion Trading Academy's Website:

Comprehensive Learning and Trading Hub: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, Orion's platform offers a range of online courses and tools to help you learn, trade, and invest more effectively, at your own convenient time. 80% High Win-Rate Strategy: Orion's website features an exclusive strategy that boasts an 80% win rate and is proven by 20 years' worth of historical data. This strategy was previously only accessible in high-level fund management, but it is now available to members, offering a competitive edge in the trading world. User-Friendly Strategy for All: The strategy Orion offers is not only highly effective but also easy to learn and execute, making it suitable for traders of all skill levels. Orion demystifies the trading process. Elite Trader Development Programme: Aimed at individuals seeking stable trading profits and considering Orion's elite trading team. With a RM4999 investment, Orion offers an intensive curriculum blending theory with practical experience. Orion guarantees that if trading profits do not cover the training cost, traders do not need to pay for the programme. This reflects Orion's commitment to your success and the programme's effectiveness. Trainers: Orion's trainers are experts and well-known scholars in the global financial markets, ready to impart market characteristics and personal experiences to beginner and experienced traders.

To celebrate the launch, Orion is excited to announce an exciting 90% off Orion's Strategy, starting at only RM47. "Fortune Favours the Bold" - interested traders are encouraged to head over to Orion's website to find out about these exclusive events.

About Orion Trading Academy

Orion Trading Academy, with nearly 20 years of experience, is a leading institution in financial investment education. Orion's core mission is to democratise trading education, ensuring that individuals from various backgrounds can achieve long-term profitability. As a pioneer in financial education, Orion uses innovative teaching methods to impart theoretical knowledge with practical skills, enabling traders to successfully tackle complexities in the global market.

SOURCE Orion Trading Academy