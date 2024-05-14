OrthAlign Launches Lantern® Handheld Technology for Total, Partial, and Revision Knee Arthroplasty in Japan.

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthAlign, Inc., a leading innovator in surgical technology, announces the launch of its flagship product, Lantern, in Japan. The launch will be driven by its longstanding commercial partner, who have represented OrthAlign in the market since 2013 and supported over 68,000 OrthAlign cases.

Lantern Gap Balancing

"We are thrilled to launch Lantern in Japan and expand our offering to include gap balancing and revision knees. This launch marks a significant milestone for our strategic partnership and global expansion efforts," said Eric Timko, Chairman and CEO of OrthAlign. "The feedback from our Japanese partners and customers has been incredibly valuable in helping us perfect what we do, making this launch extra special. The excitement from our current users, new surgeons and the local sales team has been off the charts! We are confident that Lantern and the Balance application will not only boost our market leadership position in Japan, but also provide fantastic growth opportunities for our local partners."

Lantern delivers individualized alignment to any patient with a single-use, handheld technology that can be used across implant platforms and surgical philosophies. The user-friendly design and streamlined workflows can be used in any OR at any time.

OrthAlign is committed to making exceptional healthcare accessible to all and the launch in Japan marks an important step forward in continuing this mission. The company remains dedicated to collaborating with healthcare providers, driving research and development, and expanding the reach of its solutions that has served over 350,000 patients worldwide.

About OrthAlign, Inc.

OrthAlign is a medical device company with a focus on delivering practical, cutting-edge technologies for orthopedic surgery. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, OrthAlign provides surgeons with user-friendly, cost-effective solutions to help improve patient care in joint replacement. In 2023, the company celebrated a record-breaking year with over $50 million in global revenue, reflecting its dedication to growth and leadership in the industry.

Driven by the belief that everyone deserves exceptional healthcare, we are committed to making empowering technologies accessible to all.

