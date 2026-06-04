Osara Health Expands Into Survivorship Care, Strengthening Cancer Support Beyond Treatment

The expanded Cancer Coach program introduces new survivorship modules building on the latest outcomes showing a 25:1 ROI and ~66% of participants improved physical and mental health.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osara Health, a global digital health company focused on providing support for the human experience of cancer, today announced the expansion of Cancer Coach with new survivorship modules, designed to support people living beyond active cancer treatment.

The program expansion reflects a critical need: while treatment may end, the physical, emotional and practical challenges of cancer often do not. According to Osara Health's The Cancer Care Cliff whitepaper, nearly 54% of cancer survivors live with clinically relevant fear of recurrence and 1 in 4 experience psychosocial distress. Osara's new survivorship product helps individuals navigate the often overlooked transition after diagnosis, offering personalized support to rebuild confidence, manage uncertainty and move forward in daily life. This can look like fear of recurrence, lingering fatigue, reduced confidence in the body and emotional adjustment.

The new survivorship extension combines one-to-one human coaching with digital tools and personalized content. The enhancement also comes alongside Osara's latest outcomes, reinforcing the value of structured support throughout and beyond treatment:

An independently validated 25:1 return on investment

New published research showing improvements to physical and mental health from ~66% of participants

Together, these outcomes highlight both the human and business value of cancer-specific support, helping deliver meaningful impact while strengthening benefit offerings in an increasingly competitive market.

"Each June, we recognize National Cancer Survivors Day and Cancer Survivors Month, a time to celebrate the growing number of people living beyond a cancer diagnosis while acknowledging that the end of treatment is often not the end of the cancer experience," said Dr Raghav Murali Ganesh, CEO and Co-Founder of Osara Health and Radiation Oncologist. "Many survivors continue to face challenges as recovery does not begin and end in the clinic. People need support not only to get through treatment, but to live well beyond it. Our survivorship expansion reflects our commitment to evidence-based support throughout every stage of their journey."

About Osara Health

Osara Health is a leading provider of evidence-based cancer support programs. By combining digital tools with specialized human coaching, Osara empowers people impacted by cancer to take control of their health outcomes.

Media contact

Chloe Pickering

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SOURCE Osara Health