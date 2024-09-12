OSL Taps Global Design Powerhouse Pentagram for Brand Evolution

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL, a leading regulated digital asset platform and a core entity of OSL Group (863.HK), has appointed Pentagram, a renowned global design consultancy, to lead a strategic brand refresh in line with OSL's ongoing global expansion. This rebranding marks a significant step in positioning OSL to address broader target markets as the company continues to scale its services across the global digital asset space.

Crafting the Future: Pentagram's Role in Establishing a Historic Era for OSL

With its distinguished 50-year history, Pentagram has worked with global brands such as Citibank, Mastercard, Reddit, and Slack, establishing itself as best-in-class in creating iconic brand identities. Their expertise will provide OSL with the foundation to build world-class products, stand out in a competitive global market, and engage more deeply with its target audience.

OSL CMO Jack Tan (alias Jack Derong) addressed, "Partnering with Pentagram, a design icon in its own right, gives us the creative force we need to amplify OSL's presence globally. We're excited to see how this collaboration will spark fresh ideas and connect our brand with a broader audience. OSL is ready to make waves and be heard on the global stage."

"We are thrilled to partner with OSL at such a pivotal moment in their journey. As they continue to lead and innovate within the digital asset space, we're excited to bring our expertise in strategic brand design to help shape their future. This collaboration presents a unique opportunity to not only reinforce OSL's core values but also to craft a brand identity that resonates with a global audience. We look forward to working closely with the talented team at OSL to elevate their brand and set new benchmarks in the industry," said Angus Hyland, Creative Director and Partner at Pentagram.

This collaboration between OSL and Pentagram will explore the core values of OSL as a leader in the digital asset market. Through this partnership, the OSL brand will evolve to reflect its commitment to innovation, compliance, and accessibility for investors worldwide, reinforcing its place as a trusted partner in the digital asset ecosystem.

About OSL

