Osman Ershad Faiz Recognised In The 2023 Heroes Role Model Top 20 Lists

~ Leader in international finance and FinTech receives global acknowledgement for inclusivity and advocating for women in his industries ~

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia FIIT (Singapore) is pleased to announce that Osman Ershad Faiz, founder and senior consultant, is recognised as an Advocate Executive in the 2023 Heroes Role Model Top 20 Lists.

The 2023 Heroes Role Model Lists, supported by media partner YouTube, celebrate leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace. Alongside Mr Faiz in this year's list are prominent leaders, CEOs & partners of Fortune 500 companies & multi-national corporations such as Boston Consulting Group, KPMG LLP, DOW, Barclays Bank PLC, NatWest Group, BlackRock, Oliver Wyman, Ernst & Young Solutions LLP, and Standard Chartered Bank just to name a few.

As an ally for women, Mr Faiz passionately champions women in business and advocates change for gender diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. He is also an inspiring thought leader paving the way for the next generation of diverse talents while promoting financial and digital literacy. Mr Faiz has served over five years as a director of Singapore Clearing House Association (SCHA) and was awarded the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) Singapore Fellow Award in technology and operations. He was also named the Industry Co-Chair of KYC 2.0 together with the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") and the Association of Banks, Singapore. In recognition of his continuous and remarkable contributions towards gender equality and empowerment of women in the workplace and community across banking and Fintech industries, Mr Faiz was presented with the Gender Equality Impact Award organized by United Women Singapore from then President of Singapore, Mdm Halimah Yacob, in 2022. He was also recognised by Financial Times, Yahoo Finance, YouTube and INvolve as the global top 50 Champion of Women in Business and the Heroes top Advocates for Women in Business in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.



Apart from the above recognitions Mr Osman was also the recipient of the Legend CIO award at The World CIO 200 Summit Singapore 2023, the Lifetime achievement award as a legend CIO at The World CIO 200 Summit SEA in 2022 and the Gender Equality Impact Male Changemaker at Gender Equality Impact Awards (GEIA) in 2021.

In his free time, Mr Faiz also volunteers at The Tanjong Pagar Community Club in Singapore.

With over 25 years of international banking and FinTech experience across different countries, Mr Faiz started his banking career as a management trainee at American Express Bank. In 2005, he left his home country, Bangladesh, to become the Chief Operating Officer of Standard Chartered Bank. Since then, he served in a variety of senior leadership roles for Standard Chartered, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer in Singapore, and Global Head of Wholesale Banking Operations (East), Global Head of Business Implementation (core banking), amongst others. He also served as the Head of Operations at Permata Bank in Indonesia and played a significant role in the FinTech industry by establishing AMTD Digital as the integrated digital financial services platform arm of AMTD Group in Singapore. This year, he established Asia FIIT (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a strategic partner to the banking and financial services industry across ASEAN and South Asia markets in their business operation transformation, large scale complex change (business process and technology) management, digital bank, and digitalisation journey.

On being recognised in the prestigious 2023 Heroes Role Model Top 20 Lists, Mr Faiz says, "I am honoured to receive this recognition again as an Advocate Executive Role Model. In a highly uncertain and evolving world, role models in businesses are pivotal in inspiring changes and serve as a guiding light toward a better future. I firmly believe we can all play a role by being more inclusive and eradicating gender biases in the workforce to attract top talents for any organisation. By empowering women in the workplace, especially in the financial and Fintech sectors, where women represent less than 10 percent of the leadership, we are paving the way for greater innovation and transformation."

SOURCE ASIA FIIT SINGAPORE Pte. Ltd.