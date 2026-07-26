Osome Eyes the Next Wave of AI Companies Choosing Singapore

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG and LONDON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osome, the AI company management platform trusted by more than 50,000 tech founders and solopreneurs globally, is strengthening its support for the next wave of AI companies choosing Singapore as their regional base.

Singapore's appeal continues to grow as leading AI companies establish a stronger presence. OpenAI has committed S$300 million (US$234 million) to the country's AI ecosystem, while Cognition has established its APAC headquarters there. Anthropic and Tencent are also increasing their presence in Singapore.

Osome's business dashboard

Budget 2026 reinforces this momentum with a National AI Impact Programme, a new Kampong AI hub at one-north, and a 400% tax deduction on qualifying AI investments. Foreign companies can access these incentives by incorporating a Private Limited Company, which allows 100% foreign ownership and startup tax rates as low as 10% under the Startup Tax Exemption.

As more AI-native startups choose Singapore to build lean, global businesses, Osome helps founders navigate the process. Operating across Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK, and the UAE, it enables founders to incorporate a company as fast as 7 days while managing back-office operations, including accounting, bookkeeping, and compliance.

Building on that support, Osome recently launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, turning founders' preferred AI assistants into a business command center. Through Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini, founders can securely retrieve transactions, shareholder records, financial reports, and other company data from a single AI interface.

AI-native & tech founders are already building with Osome. UpNComer's founder, Karan Dasgupta, incorporated his Singapore company within days of switching to Osome, saving "easily 20 hours" every month. Dubai-based Aesty and Hong Kong's Angelflow have reported similar gains, cutting bookkeeping from around a week of work to just two hours a month.

Eugenio Ferrante, CEO of Osome, said: "A few years ago, building a global company required a 500-person team and a massive regional office. Today, a three-person AI startup can operate globally from Singapore with a laptop. The biggest threat isn't competition, but administrative drag. With our new MCP server, you can manage your company's finance and compliance via your AI assistant, leaving you free to focus on building and serving customers."

About Osome

Osome is an AI company-management platform combining human expertise with automation for incorporation, accounting and tax compliance. Since 2017, it has served 50,000+ startups in Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK and the UAE. Learn more at osome.com.

SOURCE Osome