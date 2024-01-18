Ossia and TCL to Bring Cota® Real Wireless Products to Market

TCL and Ossia announce a partnership and collaboration on bringing several Cota Real Wireless products to market globally.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that it will be partnering and collaborating with TCL, which has spent over 40 years at the forefront of executing consumer technology, including for smart TVs, sound equipment, and home appliances, to develop Cota-enabled products.

Cota-enabled products are devices that receive power over the air, at a distance, and without user intervention. Ossia licenses its technology in order to provide manufacturers the freedom to innovate on devices and equipment while Ossia focuses on technology advancements and innovations and licensee support. TCL and Ossia will also collaborate for further Cota technology development integrating Cota into the TCL family of products.

"The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is always an exciting time when world leaders in technology get together to explore unique and ground-breaking collaborations. This year was no exception," said Doug Stovall, CEO at Ossia. "We are proud to be collaborating with TCL, whose goals are in line with our own. As Ossia leads the world on what is possible with wireless power, TCL is pushing boundaries on what is possible with executing new and thoughtful technologies."

Cota Real Wireless Power has approval to be marketed and sold in more than 60 countries worldwide and is the only technology of its kind that can be used without any distance limitations. It does not require line of sight, and delivers meaningful power to small devices even when they are in motion or there are obstructions.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to go-to-market with Cota-enabled products, and to be a catalyst for bringing a variety of useful wireless power products to market globally," said Daniel Sun, CTO of TCL Industries. "Cota Real Wireless Power is unlike any other technology available today. We see great potential across a wide range of scenarios."

"Given TCL's extensive experience in wireless communications and strong manufacturing capabilities, we believe that this partnership and collaboration will be game-changing for everyone involved," said Stovall. "Sharing our technology and expertise with influential brands like TCL is the fastest way to enable a truly wire-free, powered-up world."

This announcement comes while Ossia is showcasing several product collaborations, including wirelessly powered smart locks, interior window blinds, LED lighting, magnetic chargers, Cota Forever Batteries, and receivers, with six different global manufacturing companies at CES 2024.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented retrodirective technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

About TCL

TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. Visit www.tcl.com for more information.

