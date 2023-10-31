Osteopathy Australia and Exercise & Sports Science Australia express profound disappointment in the tokenistic NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) review process

SYDNEY, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteopathy Australia, the peak body representing osteopathic healthcare professionals and Exercise & Sports Science Australia (ESSA), the peak professional organisation representing tertiary-trained exercise and sports science practitioners, today voiced their deep disappointment over the lack of meaningful sector-wide consultation during the NDIS review process.

Antony Nicholas, CEO of Osteopathy Australia, stated, "It is with profound disappointment that we continue to experience the ongoing lack of recognition and acknowledgment of the invaluable contributions made by the musculoskeletal allied health professionals. Ironically, given the NDIS's lack of collaboration and consultation, their mission to connect anyone with a disability to appropriate services, is questionable. And people with disabilities will be disadvantaged once again."

Dr. Brendan Joss, ESSA's President, remarked, "The absence of meaningful consultation with trained exercise and sports science practitioners during the NDIS review is more than disappointing; it's a missed opportunity. The NDIS review team is overlooking critical services that greatly benefit people with disabilities. Inclusive dialogue that respects and utilises the full spectrum of allied health services is essential to ensure informed recommendations and decisions are made."

Antony Nicholas further emphasised, "It is crucial to understand that osteopaths provide individual management plans to people to achieve functional outcomes that improve their ability to engage in activities such as meal preparation, community participation, or employment. If the NDIS is serious about ensuring that all participants have access to the services they want and require, then policymakers need to engage with all allied health professions."

This statement coincides with the NDIS Review being handed to the Hon. Bill Shorten MP at the end of the month. The review findings will undoubtedly reflect that allied health professionals have not been adequately consulted. Osteopathy Australia and ESSA believe that all allied health professions play a critical role in providing services to people with disability, a fact that the NDIS has failed to acknowledge and support.

