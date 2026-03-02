Otis Appoints Nicolas Lopez President, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization company, has appointed Nicolas (Nico) Lopez President of Otis Asia Pacific (APAC), effective immediately.

Nicolas Lopez, President, Otis Asia Pacific

As APAC President, he will be responsible for the business and geographies across Asia, excluding Greater China. He will drive growth and transformation by advancing customer centricity and operational excellence across service, modernization, new equipment, manufacturing, and innovation, strengthening the regional portfolio, workforce, and customer relationships of Otis.

"It takes advanced technology, outstanding technical expertise, and deep dedication to move millions of people safely and reliably across Asia Pacific every day," Lopez said. "I'm proud to be leading a team that has earned the trust of customers and passengers. We never take this trust for granted, and we are always working to meet the expectations of the people we serve."

Lopez brings broad commercial, operational, legal, and governance expertise to his new role. With a decade at Otis, he most recently was the Managing Director for Otis Southeast Asia. His tenure also includes oversight of distributor operations across more than 60 countries, and senior business development and compliance positions across Otis APAC and Latin America. Lopez also spent nearly a decade with the former parent company of Otis.

He holds an MBA from Universidad del CEMA and a Master of Laws from Columbia Law School.

Lopez succeeds Stéphane de Montlivault, who has retired after four decades with Otis. De Montlivault was instrumental in developing Otis as an industry leader in Asia and also co-founded WorkWell Leaders, a charity that promotes workplace mental wellbeing.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

SOURCE Otis