Otis Delivers Advanced Elevator Solutions for One Marina Gardens, Singapore

Innovative, high performance and sustainable Otis technologies for vertical mobility

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization company, will deliver a suite of high-performance Gen2® and Gen3™ machine room-less (MRL) elevator systems at One Marina Gardens, an upscale residential development. One Marina Gardens is the first residential development at Marina Gardens Lane, beside the iconic Gardens by the Bay.

One Marina Gardens, Singapore

Designed to support the demands of modern high-rise living, Otis' advanced vertical transportation solutions will provide users with fast, smooth and energy efficient journeys while contributing to the development's sustainability and performance goals.

"One Marina Gardens represents the next-generation, premium waterfront living in Singapore, and Otis is proud to support this landmark development with our proven elevator technologies," said Ong Chew Seng, Managing Director, Otis Singapore. "Our solutions are engineered to deliver exceptional ride comfort, improved energy efficiency and long-term reliability, ensuring residents enjoy a seamless experience every day."

What Otis systems will be used at One Marina Gardens, Singapore?

The development comprises two residential towers with 31 stories and 45 stories respectively. A total of 14 elevators will serve the two towers.

Energy efficiency with Otis ReGen™ drives

All the elevators are equipped with Otis ReGen™ drives which capture energy usually wasted as heat and return it to the building for use as power. This reduces energy consumption compared to conventional systems without regenerative technology, contributing to lower overall energy usage.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation