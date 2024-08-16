Otis Thailand Launches Gen3™ Digitally-Connected Elevator

Combines the proven technology of Otis' best-selling Gen2 ® elevator with Otis ONE™ IoT digital platform

Provides exceptional passenger experience with Ambiance aesthetics, Pure™ fixtures, eView™ infotainment, and air purification technology

BANGKOK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis has unveiled its Gen3™ connected elevator platform at its recent 'Platform for Possibility' launch event in Bangkok. Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading manufacturer of elevators, escalators, and moving walkways.

Building on the proven design and flat-belt technology of Otis' best-selling Gen2 family of elevators, the Gen3 elevator is available with machine room and machine room-less options to accommodate a wide range of building uses, including residential, commercial, hospitality, medical and industrial.

Otis unveiled its Gen3™ connected elevator platform at its recent ‘Platform for Possibility’ launch event in Bangkok. From left to right: Worraphan Khemasingki, Managing Director, Thailand; Grant Mooney, Mangaging Director Southeast Asia and Boonlert Homapant, Associate Director, New Equipment Sales, Thailand.

"As Thailand continues its journey towards establishing more smart cities in large municipal areas, investment in smart infrastructure is critical," said Worraphan Khemasingki, Managing Director of Otis Thailand. "At Otis, we are committed to supporting our customers with our Gen3 elevator platform that is connected to the cloud and can integrate seamlessly with the building's ecosystem. It provides passengers with a new level of connectivity and an exceptional riding experience."

Unleashing a new level of connectivity

Native to the Gen3 elevator, the Otis ONE™ IoT digital platform enables proactive communication by monitoring equipment health and performance 24/7 in real-time. The information is immediately available via portals and apps to provide customers visibility to their elevator portfolios and better manage performance. Greater visibility of equipment health also allows for remote intervention from Otis professionals who can identify potential issues, as well as parts needed for repair in advance, making it possible to return the elevator to service promptly.

The Gen3 elevator also makes advanced passenger experiences possible when combined with various solutions.

Cloud-based APIs (Application Programming Interface) that enable easy integration with building management software, autonomous robots, and other tools and services to make buildings more efficient. As needs change and new features emerge, the connected platform allows for the seamless addition of future technologies and capabilities.

The Otis eView™ in-car display normally streams infotainment to passengers and includes information on the building, the weather, news headlines and videos. In the event of an emergency, it can also connect them with the 24/7 OTISLINE® customer support center via video chat, providing reassurance to passengers.

Compass ® 360 intelligent dispatching technology that analyzes where passengers are going before they board the elevator, grouping passengers going to the same destination to get them there faster and with fewer stops – as much as 50% faster during peak travel periods.

Delivering a sustainable and exceptional passenger experience

In keeping with Otis' commitment to sustainability, the Gen3 elevator includes the Otis ReGen™ drive, LED lighting and sleep mode to help reduce energy usage and the elevator's carbon footprint. It also offers modern, personalized designs while enhancing the health and well-being of its passengers.

More than 400,000 combinations of our Ambiance cab design aesthetics are available, created from the reinterpretation of nature, architecture, and artworks from Eastern and Western cultures, under the theme of "Voyage to Other Worlds."

The Otis PURE TM elevator control panel combines an aesthetically pleasing glass panel with a brushed stainless steel wire finish. The design focuses on user accessibility, with easily-viewed LED numbers and personalization options to support a wide range of users.

The Otis Cab Air Purifier uses bipolar ionization technology to significantly reduce airborne bacteria and viruses in the elevator.

Click here https://www.otis.com/en/th/products-services/products/gen3 for more details and learn more about the Gen3 elevator.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo

