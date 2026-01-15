oToBrite at Automotive World Tokyo 2026: Vision-AI Powering ADAS and Autonomous Driving to Enhance Passenger Safety

HSINCHU, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- oToBrite is showcasing its Vision-AI–based automotive solutions at Automotive World Tokyo 2026, highlighting intelligent perception technologies that support ADAS and autonomous driving applications, while continuing to enhance passenger safety.

At the exhibition, oToBrite presents its 1–8MP automotive-grade GMSL2 camera module portfolio, designed to address imaging requirements across commercial vehicles, passenger cars, unmanned vehicles, and robotics.

oToBrite showcases GMSL2 cameras and vision-AI solutions at Automotive World 2026.

On the system level, oToBrite showcases its advanced Level 4 Vision-AI technologies for closed environments, integrating non-semantic and semantic VSLAM to support a wide range of parking environments, including both indoor and outdoor parking facilities. Through this fusion approach, the system enables memory-based mapping, vehicle localization, and vehicle summon functions, demonstrating Vision-AI as a core technological advantage in intelligent parking and autonomous driving applications.

A key highlight at the booth is SafeZone, oToBrite's CES Innovation Award–winning Vision-AI anti-pinch sensing system for bus doors, which extends Vision-AI applications from vehicle safety into real-world passenger environments.

Designed specifically to enhance bus door safety, SafeZone uses AI-based image recognition to accurately detect passengers even in crowded conditions, when umbrellas are present, or when only parts of the body are visible. The system effectively reduces the risk of door-related injuries and has already been deployed by public bus operators in Taiwan.

Among other system solutions, oToGuard 2.0 is the world's first single-platform solution capable of fully supporting Level 0 to Level 2+ ADAS, while complying with major international regulations, including UN R130, R151, R158, R159, and UN R79 (CSF, ACSF-B1, ESF, ACSF-C). The solution delivers comprehensive safety and intelligent driving capabilities for commercial fleets, heavy-duty vehicles, and electric buses.

For robotics and unmanned vehicle applications, oToSLAM enables high-precision positioning and 3D environmental perception using Vision-AI technology with four Around View Monitoring (AVM) camera modules and a single ECU, effectively accelerating autonomous driving deployment in specialized application scenarios.

Notably, in the passenger vehicle segment, oToParking integrates both the mass-produced Automated Parking Assist (APA) function and the fully developed Autonomous Valet Parking (AVP) function into its solution, enabling Level 4 autonomous driving in low-speed, closed environments.

As autonomous driving continues to evolve, and as visual perception demands increase across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, unmanned vehicles, and robotics, all featured products and Vision-AI technologies are on display at Automotive World Tokyo 2026, Booth W5-41.

SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.