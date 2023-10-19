oToBrite Launches a Comprehensive ADAS Product Portfolio for Heavy Commercial Vehicles to Help Road Safety Toward Vision Zero

HSINCHU, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- oToBrite, a renowned supplier of Vision-AI Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) solutions, has introduced its latest products to complete its ADAS product portfolio for heavy commercial vehicles including Blind Spot Information System (BSIS, UN R151), Moving Off Information System(MOIS, UN R159) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS). Given that heavy commercial vehicles are more likely to be involved in fatal collisions for vulnerable road users (VRU), the latest European Union General Safety Regulations (GSR) have imposed strict standards on heavy commercial vehicles, including BSIS, MOIS, DMS, and other regulations. Japan has also adopted the same regulation for heavy commercial vehicles staring from BSIS UN R151. Businesses that comply with these regulations can benefit from tax incentives and installation subsidies. The whole idea is to make road safety toward vision zero, and oToBrite endeavors to make it come true.

ADAS Solutions for Commercial Vehicles - BSIS(UN R151), MOIS(UN R159) and DMS

With strong deep learning core technology, oToBrite launched the world's first automatic parking system with only surround-view cameras using vision-AI technology and TDA2 processor in 2017 and shipped over 200K systems in China. In Japan, oToBrite has licensed vision-AI deep learning model for over 300K ADAS product. Recently, vision-AI-based BSIS product developed by oToBrite has successfully helped customers be the first one to get UN R151 certified. For more information, please visit http://www.otobrite.com/en/block/index/86

oToBrite BSIS can provide drivers the information signal of VRU, including pedestrians and two-wheelers within the blind spot area before making turn to reduce accidents. Besides, the product can expand MOIS by adding one additional camera to comply with UN R159 at the same time. With vision-AI technology, the product can handle complex urban traffic environments such as occluded VRU, a group of VRU, VRU near traffic signal pole, etc.

Besides, oToBrite vision-AI DMS leverages self-developed 3D facial landmark technology to identify drivers and classify driver behavior, including smoking, using phone, distraction, and fatigue. It even support drivers wearing level 3 sunglasses and coated glasses. In AUTOMOTIVE WORLD Nagoya - October 25-27, 2023, oToBrite will showcase the comprehensive ADAS product at booth 13-19.

About oToBrite

oToBrite is a leading vison-AI ADAS/AD solutions provider. Based in Hsinchu Science Park, oToBrite has IATF 16949 certified clean room factory and several years of experience as an automotive Tier-1 supplier. Through comprehensive research and development capabilities, oToBrite provides vision-AI algorithms, ECU/domain controllers, and automotive-grade/special-purpose cameras.

