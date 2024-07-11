oToBrite to Showcase Cutting-Edge Vision-AI ADAS Solutions at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 Nagoya

HSINCHU, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- oToBrite is thrilled to announce its participation in the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 Nagoya, taking place from July 17 to July 19 at booth 259, Aichi Sky Expo.

Aligning with the global Vision Zero initiative, oToBrite, a leading vision-AI expert and seasoned automotive Tier-1 supplier, demonstrates its commitment to road safety through state-of-the-art vision-AI R&D to deliver comprehensive ADAS solutions.

Vision-AI ADAS Solutions for Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Two-wheelers

At the event, oToBrite will showcase its Blind Spot Information System (BSIS) and Moving Off Information System (MOIS), both approved with UN R151 and UN R159 certifications for European heavy commercial vehicles through innovative vision-AI technology. oToBrite will also introduce oToGuard, the world's first all-in-one ADAS system for heavy commercial vehicles. oToGuard offers 360-degree protection by eliminating blind spots and giving warnings for vulnerable road users and risky driving behaviors. This system integrates multiple ADAS features like Around View Monitoring (AVM), Blind Spot Information System (BSIS), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Moving Off Information System (MOIS), and even advanced level 2+ ADAS features, all within a single system. The system has garnered significant interest in Europe and Japan due to stringent UN regulations and a commitment to Vision Zero. This highly integrated design minimizes installation time, space, and costs while meeting multiple UN regulations.

oToBrite's Vision-AI solutions lead the way for new mobility and Vision Zero. Their products are already in mass production for various vehicles, including passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, electric buses, two-wheelers, and last-mile delivery vehicles. The versatile vision-AI perception algorithms developed by oToBrite are already adapted across various SoC platforms, enabling customers to add more vision-AI ADAS features to existing hardware devices, such as empowering existing Around View Monitoring (AVM) system with Automated Parking Assist (APA), Static and Moving Object Detection, Open Door Alert (ODA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and more vision-AI functions.

By attending the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 Nagoya, oToBrite aims to demonstrate its technological prowess and commitment to Vision Zero. Visit oToBrite at booth 259 to learn more about their innovative ADAS solutions and vision-AI technologies. For more information, visit oToBrite's website at https://www.otobrite.com/en.

SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.