Outliers Mining Solutions Expands to Australia Pacific, Delivering Expertise in Mining Productivity

STRATFORD, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outliers Mining Solutions (OMS), a global leader in mining consulting and operational excellence, is excited to announce its expansion into the Australia Pacific region. Building on years of proven results in North and South America, Outliers is set to deliver its innovative approach and practical expertise in mining productivity, integrating Advanced Dispatching, Short Interval Control, Asset Maintenance & Reliability, and Integrated Operations to mining operations across Australia and the Pacific.

Outliers Mining Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner in the mining industry, providing consulting solutions that directly address the unique challenges of the sector. With this expansion, Outliers aims to leverage its field-proven methodologies and tailored solutions to support local mining operations in achieving unparalleled productivity and efficiency gains.

"Our expansion into the Australia Pacific region marks a significant milestone for Outliers Mining Solutions," said Adam Hewitt, Director of Growth, Outliers Mining Solutions. "The mining sector in this region is world-renowned for innovation, and we're eager to collaborate with our new partners here to drive transformative improvements in productivity, safety, and operational efficiency."

With a strong focus on building long-term client relationships, OMS offers comprehensive solutions and training programs that empower mining teams to develop the skills needed for sustainable success. Whether it's optimizing dispatching processes, implementing real-time control mechanisms, or enhancing asset maintenance and reliability, Outliers Mining Solutions brings the knowledge and experience required to make a measurable impact in today's mining environment.

Outliers Mining Solutions invites mining professionals in the Australia Pacific region to explore how its globally recognized solutions can elevate operational performance. To learn more, visit outliersminingsolutions.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Rotella, Marketing & Communications Manager, [email protected], +1 (705) 923-6237

