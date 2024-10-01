Outstanding exhibitor and visitor participation at synergistic co-located exhibitions MEDICAL FAIR ASIA and MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA 2024

13,725 attendees from 60 countries attended the exhibitions and concurrent conferences and seminars held over three days

More than 1,000 exhibitors from 45 countries and regions, and 19 national and group pavilions showcased their medical and healthcare solutions

Signature concurrent events included the Start-Up Park, the Community Care Pavilion, MEDICINE + SPORTS Conference, and the Wearable Technologies Conference

Firsts at the 2024 iteration included the launch of the MEDICARE ASIA brand portfolio, GITEX Digi_Health 5.0 Conference, and the Industry Suppliers Networking session - marking the beginning of a series of new collaborations, and a first-time national pavilion from Portugal

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th edition of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA and the 6th edition of MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA, the region's leading specialist trade fairs for the medical, healthcare, and medical technology (MedTech) sectors, concluded on 13 September, achieving record attendance from both visitors and exhibitors.

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA and MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA 2024 welcomed an impressive turnout of 13,725 attendees, marking one of the highest attendee numbers since its first edition in 1997, with over 40% of attendees hailing from outside Singapore. The leading countries represented were Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Located at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, the opening of the two exhibitions was officiated by Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, on 11 September 2024.

Gernot Ringling, Managing Director, Messe Düsseldorf Asia, the organiser of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA and co-organiser of MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA, said: "We are thrilled with this year's international turnout and vibrancy on the show floor. In addition to a significant increase in exhibitor participation compared to 2022, we saw a nearly 34% increase in visitors, including group delegations from major hospitals and distributors from neighbouring countries".

He added: "Southeast Asia's ageing population and expanding middle class are key drivers of growth in the region's healthcare industry, and Singapore's strategic position makes it the ideal gateway for overseas companies looking to enter this booming market. With such strong growth drivers, we are confident the demand for MICE activities in the healthcare sector will continue to expand across the region. Against this backdrop and one of the largest editions of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA, the announcement and launch of the new MEDICARE ASIA umbrella portfolio is perfectly timed." With MEDICARE ASIA, Messe Düsseldorf is creating an Asia-wide platform for the region's growing medical technology and rehabilitation market, comprising seven trade shows in China, India, Singapore, and Thailand.

According to Dr. Paiboon Eksaengsri, President of the Private Hospital Association (PHA) Thailand, who was also part of a visiting delegation from the Ramkhamhaeng Hospital group, attending MEDICAL FAIR ASIA in Singapore was an important step in expanding global partnerships and embracing the future of healthcare. He added: "As Thailand continues to grow as a top destination for medical tourism, integration of AI and digitalisation is key to improving patient outcomes and enhancing their overall healthcare experience. While we are long-time supporters of MEDICAL FAIR THAILAND, having a presence at MEDICAL FAIR ASIA enables us to explore broader, regional opportunities, connect with international experts, and stay ahead in the competitive landscape of healthcare innovation."

This edition of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA also welcomed 19 national and group pavilions, including Singapore, alongside representation from Denmark, France, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, United States, and others, as well as the first national pavilion from Portugal.

Mangasi Parsaoran Siahaan, Coordinator of Programme and Evaluation, Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia stated: "Indonesian companies have been exhibiting at MEDICAL FAIR ASIA for many years, but this is only the second time our Ministry of Industry has organised a pavilion to support local companies in showcasing sophisticated world-class and high-tech equipment to the rest of the region and beyond. This year's iteration of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA has been a success, and we hope to return."

Long-time exhibitor, Austrian-based company, Ing. Sumetzberger, Guenther Neudeck, Sales and Export Manager shared: "Asia has always been a very important market for us, which is why we have been exhibiting in MEDICAL FAIR ASIA for nearly 20 years. We are pleased to see visitors returning in full force this year, compared to the previous edition which took place just after COVID-19 regulations for travel and large gatherings had eased."

Moon Joon Ho, Chief Marketing Officer at MDA. Co, from South Korea, said: "We participated in MEDICAL FAIR ASIA to secure investors and distributors for the iMirror technology and have been pleased with the attention the technology has received at the show. We will also be participating in MEDICA, which will be taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany in November this year."

Medical Manufacturing Asia 2024

Jointly organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and long-time partner Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association (SPETA), Medical Manufacturing Asia has been the premier showcase for the region's high-value MedTech manufacturers since 2012. The 6th edition of Medical Manufacturing Asia welcomed more than 100 MedTech companies from 15 countries and regions, including national and group pavilions from China, Germany, Japan, and Singapore, with the Singapore pavilion featuring 39 exhibitors.

"As co-organiser, we are proud to showcase the best of Singapore's MedTech innovation at this year's edition of MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA. SPETA is deeply committed to fostering the growth and global reach of our precision engineering and MedTech industries, and we look forward to the next edition of MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA in 2026," shared Wong Anwei, Executive Director at SPETA.

Signature highlights this year also included the well-attended Industry Suppliers Networking session, a collaboration with Singapore's Economic Development Board, and the IVAM Marketing Award, which was presented to AMT Pte Ltd, a local contract manufacturer who specialises in metal, ceramic and plastic injection moulding and medical device assembly.

Commenting on the exhibition as a networking platform was Simon Tan, Chief Technology Officer of Sunningdale Tech, one of Singapore's leading precision tooling, plastics injection moulding, and precision assembly companies: "We exhibited at MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA to meet with our existing customers and connect with new ones, and have been pleased with the quality and number of visitors we have encountered during the show, both from Singapore and all over the world."

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2024 – Signature concurrent events and new features

This year's co-located conferences have focused on the role and impact of AI and digitalisation in the medical and healthcare sectors. As well as signature events such as Start-Up Park and Community Care Pavilion, and conferences such as Paradigm Shift in Healthcare, Wearable Technologies, and MEDICINE+SPORTS, this year's iteration welcomed the GITEX Digi_Health 5.0 Conference for the first time. Bringing together visionary digital health innovators, government leaders, and industry pioneers, the aim of the conference was to drive digital health innovation in Asia with a tech-first approach.

At the GITEX Digi_Health 5.0 Conference, KAOUN International, represented by its CEO, Trixie LohMirmand, who is also Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre and organiser of GITEX, along with Messe Düsseldorf Asia, represented by Gernot Ringling, Managing Director, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pave the way for further collaboration between the two industry stalwarts. This agreement includes the launch of the inaugural GITEX Digi_Health 5.0 Expo-Summit in Thailand, which is to be co-located with MEDICAL FAIR THAILAND from 10 to 12 September 2025.

Said Trixie LohMirmand: "The collaboration between GITEX Digi_Health 5.0 Expo-Summit Asia and MEDICAL FAIR ASIA unites the two most influential event brands in the tech and medical industries. This partnership will drive groundbreaking change across the health tech landscape with a new approach for our upcoming editions in Thailand in 2025 and Singapore in 2026. The success of the inaugural conference this year, featuring premier international speakers, dynamic presentations, and high audience engagement, underscores the significance of our efforts. As Southeast Asia's digital health market continues to emerge as a major engine of economic growth and innovation, we are harnessing the power of AI and technological advancements to build a world-class health tech ecosystem. Together, we aim to catalyse a promising future for patient care and medical breakthroughs in the region."

The next edition of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA and MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA will take place from 9 to 11 September 2026, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

