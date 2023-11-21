OutSystems Accelerates Gulf Marine's Digital Transformation Journey with New Application

The low-code platform enabled the marine lubricant supplier to reduce up to 30% of quotation processing time.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, has partnered with Gulf Marine, a global lubricant supplier for the shipping industry, and deployed the OutSystems platform to deliver a new quotation automation application dubbed ChopChop Quote, in just three months. This partnership further accelerates Gulf Marine's digital transformation journey and supports its mission to provide best-in-class services to customers across 80 countries and 1000 ports.

ChopChop Quote mobile application developed in just three months using the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform.

The ChopChop Quote application is the first of several applications that Gulf Marine has introduced to automate the process of developing quotations with 99.9% accuracy and provide a recorded audit trail. With the processing time now reduced by 30% on average, Gulf Marine can now also shorten its response time to customer enquiries and streamline workflows, freeing up resources to focus on providing better value for their customers.

"Digital transformation is a continuous process where organisations must constantly adapt their business models to new customer expectations and market demands to stay competitive. We are honoured to support Gulf Marine's mission to transform its business and the wider maritime industry. This collaboration reflects our continuous focus on helping companies modernise core business systems and radically simplify software development, empowering them to offer next-generation customer services and fuel revenue growth," said Mark Weaser, Vice President of Asia Pacific at OutSystems.

Gulf Marine leveraged the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform to accelerate development timelines, successfully building and deploying the application on desktop and mobile devices within 3 months. A dedicated OutSystems support team also guided the Gulf Marine team by helping them maximise the potential of low-code to rapidly create enterprise-grade, user-friendly interfaces.

"In today's digital age, time-to-market is critical for many industries. As an integral player in the global supply chain, we are committed to a robust digitalisation roadmap that will ultimately drive our competitive advantage. We look forward to future projects with OutSystems that will allow us to tap on low-code to elevate the productivity of our internal teams, enhance service quality for customers, digitalise and innovate, ultimately delivering world-class services to our valued clients," said Joey Chua, Head of IT, Gulf Marine.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company's network spans more than 700,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is "The #1 Low-Code Platform®" and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

About Gulf Marine

Gulf Marine is an established marine lubricant supplier to the global shipping industry. Since 2008, we have been providing the shipping industry with high-quality OEM-approved marine lubricants, along with a large range of complementary technical services.

Over the years, we rapidly developed our port coverage; in fact, we are continuing to expand our network. We are now able to supply marine lubricants and services in more than 1,000 ports across 80 countries.

