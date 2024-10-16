OutSystems Celebrates the World's Leading Software Innovators at the 2024 Innovation Awards and Build for the Future Hackathon

2024 ONE Conference recognizes major breakthroughs in application generation, marking the beginning of the generative software era

SINGAPORE , Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced the highly anticipated winners of its 2024 Innovation Awards and the Build for the Future Hackathon . Leading global brands including Bosch , HEINEKEN and Toyota are credited as some of the most innovative companies using low-code application development to turn big ideas into software that drives their business, people, and the world forward.

The winners were unveiled at the ONE: OutSystems NextStep Experience conference. More than 2,000 IT experts and industry developers from around the world – including senior leaders from Gartner, Axos Bank, Carrefour, Roche, and more - united at ONE to explore the powerful trends shaping the future of Gen-AI powered software development.

The OutSystems Innovation Awards are an established industry benchmark to celebrate OutSystems customers that are creating meaningful impact and exemplifying the power of AI-powered low-code application development . The Build for the Future Hackathon complements the Innovation Awards by raising awareness of unique applications that have the potential to support nonprofits in achieving their goals.

"The winners of the 2024 Innovation Awards are pushing the boundaries of enterprise application development and empowering their organizations to build mission-critical software. With the recent announcement of Mentor , our customers will continue to be at the forefront of innovation as we enter a new era for generative software," said Andy Pemberton, Chief Customer Officer at OutSystems.

The full list of the OutSystems 2024 Innovation Award winners includes:

Banca Generali : Legacy Modernisation – Banca Generali leveraged OutSystems to modernize over 70 internal legacy applications, improving processes, agility and operational efficiency. In less than two years, the bank created a Center of Excellence and re-engineered 28 apps, resulting in a 30-40% reduction in both time and costs, while increasing overall efficiency by 50%.

leveraged OutSystems to modernize over 70 internal legacy applications, improving processes, agility and operational efficiency. In less than two years, the bank created a Center of Excellence and re-engineered 28 apps, resulting in a 30-40% reduction in both time and costs, while increasing overall efficiency by 50%. Bosch: AI/Emerging Tech – Bosch partnered with OutSystems to develop Skillinx, an AIoT platform and one of the first Industry 5.0 applications to facilitate Human-Robot Collaboration (HRC). Skillinx has enabled Bosch to ramp up teams for new assembly lines in four days, compared to the previous time frame of four weeks.

Bosch partnered with OutSystems to develop Skillinx, an AIoT platform and one of the first Industry 5.0 applications to facilitate Human-Robot Collaboration (HRC). Skillinx has enabled Bosch to ramp up teams for new assembly lines in four days, compared to the previous time frame of four weeks. EVOxCharge: Environmental Impact – EVOxCharge selected OutSystems to support its electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in the Philippines . Using OutSystems, it developed a mobile app in less than three months, allowing EV owners to locate charging stations, check availability, view costs and charging status, and pay directly through the app.

EVOxCharge selected OutSystems to support its electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in . Using OutSystems, it developed a mobile app in less than three months, allowing EV owners to locate charging stations, check availability, view costs and charging status, and pay directly through the app. HEINEKEN: High Performance Team - With big development needs and goals, HEINEKEN adopted a federated development model using OutSystems. This approach has enabled the company to scale app development globally while upholding high security and quality standards across all solutions.

With big development needs and goals, HEINEKEN adopted a federated development model using OutSystems. This approach has enabled the company to scale app development globally while upholding high security and quality standards across all solutions. HORNE: Social Impact – To support the management of disaster recovery programs across the United States , HORNE uses OutSystems to build sophisticated applications that rapidly distribute billions of dollars in aid to those affected. So far, HORNE has dispersed $109 billion across 19 states and two US territories in response to natural disasters.

To support the management of disaster recovery programs across , HORNE uses OutSystems to build sophisticated applications that rapidly distribute billions of dollars in aid to those affected. So far, HORNE has dispersed across 19 states and two US territories in response to natural disasters. Sport Lisboa e Benfica: Customer Experiences – Benfica turned to OutSystems to enhance the digital experience for its 10 million supporters worldwide through a new mobile app. Powered by OutSystems, the app enables Benfica to interact with fans and members in exciting new ways, strengthening engagement across the football club.

Benfica turned to OutSystems to enhance the digital experience for its 10 million supporters worldwide through a new mobile app. Powered by OutSystems, the app enables Benfica to interact with fans and members in exciting new ways, strengthening engagement across the football club. Toyota Motor Corporation: Enterprise Digital Transformation – Since 2015, Toyota has expanded its use of OutSystems across 23 Toyota Group companies to accelerate its digital transformation, ensuring a flexible IT environment unburdened by legacy systems. This allowed Toyota to leverage OutSystems for over 70 applications, extending use cases beyond legacy modernization to include innovative front-end development.

The winners of the 2024 Build for the Future Hackathon, which took place between September 23 - 30, are:

1st Place: Team Escala – Developed an innovative mobile app that transforms the power of imagination into melodies for children with autism.

– Developed an innovative mobile app that transforms the power of imagination into melodies for children with autism. 2nd Place: Team tiramiSIU – Created a platform offering career guidance and mental health support for ex-prisoners.

– Created a platform offering career guidance and mental health support for ex-prisoners. 3rd Place (Tied):

- Advancialist 2.0 – Designed an app that transcribes lectures in real-time, empowering hearing-impaired students.

- PhoenixDX Champions – Developed an app to enhance engagement between case workers and children facing emotional challenges.

Developers invited to participate in this year's Hackathon were challenged to create unique, impactful AI-powered applications which will help 26 nonprofit organizations to support their communities. This year, more than 330 participants from 17 countries used OutSystems AI Agent Builder, supported by AWS and Microsoft AI services.

"The Build for the Future Hackathon is an initiative we are extremely proud of as it enables IT leaders, developers and innovators to take a fresh look at what's possible with low-code. Every participant brings such a high level of creativity, passion and dedication and the solutions they have developed will, without a doubt, have a real and positive impact. These innovations don't just solve problems—they have the potential to truly change the world for the better," said Miguel Baltazar, Vice President of Developers at OutSystems.

To learn more about this year's transformative impact of AI-powered high-performance low-code software development, visit the 2024 Build for the Future Hackathon .

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.

Founded in 2001, the company's network spans more than 800,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

SOURCE OutSystems