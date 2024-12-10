OutSystems Enhances BigFundr's Digital Offerings to Transform Real Estate Investments

Leveraging OutSystems, BigFundr streamlined real estate investments with a new, mobile-optimised website, serving over 5,000 investors.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced that BigFundr, the first and only fintech lending platform in Singapore to focus exclusively on real estate-backed loans, and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has enhanced its digital infrastructure and elevated customer experience using OutSystems. Prior to OutSystems, BigFundr relied on a complex off-the-shelf CRM solution, hindering scalability and flexibility as the company struggled to keep up with the growing demands of its expanding subscriber base and increasing transaction volumes.

BigFundr’s new website developed using the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform.

With OutSystems, BigFundr launched a Progressive Web Application (PWA), cutting development time by three months, ensuring faster go-to-market speed, and enabling greater flexibility and customisation to meet business requirements. The mobile-optimised website has been instrumental in bolstering BigFundr's mission of delivering accessible and secure investment returns to all investors, regardless of their investment experience. Key features of the new website include:

Enhanced user interface and user experience, providing a smoother, more intuitive interaction

Optimised Deal/Investment management interface for faster, seamless transactions

"Our growth has accelerated significantly over the past years, with our subscriber base and transaction volume increasing daily. As a result, the previous platform has reached its peak in terms of scalability. In line with our commitment to delivering guaranteed returns on investments for all our investors and stakeholders, as well as providing a smoother user experience, revamping the website quickly became one of our top priorities. Building our new platform on OutSystems provided us with a shorter go-to-market time and more flexibility, speed, and customisation in terms of how we put out a deal," said Kay Beng Quah, CEO at BigFundr.

The adoption of OutSystems has significantly enhanced the development efficiency of BigFundr's development and IT teams, while offering a more intuitive visual logic flow. Notably, with OutSystems, BigFundr's IT team is able to obtain live updates and metrics on the backend, ensuring continuous improvements that boost performance and responsiveness to user needs.

"Customer experience has always been a priority for organisations, especially today in our digital-first world where users expect smooth and effortless application experiences. To support BigFundr in this area, our AI-powered low-code platform provides the necessary scalability and flexibility to meet evolving user demand. This partnership highlights our commitment to deliver accelerated development, enhanced user experience, and advanced analytics in the fintech space," said Mark Weaser, Vice President of Asia Pacific at OutSystems.

Looking ahead, BigFundr plans to continue utilising OutSystems to expand its roadmap of features and initiatives for the BigFundr website, including a new investor marketplace.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development . Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.

Founded in 2001, the company's network spans more than 800,000 community members , over 500 partners , and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com .

SOURCE OutSystems