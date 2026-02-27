OutSystems Launches Elevate Partner Program to Redefine Ecosystem Excellence for the Agentic Era

New Value-Based Framework Incentivizes Agentic AI Innovation and Customer Success

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a leading AI development platform , today announced the launch of Elevate, its redesigned global partner program. Built to accelerate AI development, Elevate marks a strategic shift to a global performance-driven "Earned Level" model designed to reward partners for technical expertise, customer impact, and market growth.

As the industry pivots toward autonomous AI agents and complex cloud architectures, the Elevate program provides a transparent roadmap for partners to scale their business with OutSystems. The program moves away from "one-size-fits-all" metrics, instead utilizing a point-based system across four critical pillars: Financial Contribution, Knowledge, Customer Satisfaction (C-Sat), and Program Track.

"Our partners deserve a program that rewards all the ways they engage with OutSystems to drive value & ROI for our joint customers," said Ben Yerushalmi, SVP of Partner and Alliances at OutSystems. "Our partners are the architects of the agentic future, and they need a program that moves at the speed of their innovation. Elevate rewards our partners for technical excellence, while helping them accelerate their global scale."

Key Enhancements of the Elevate program include:

Agentic AI: New point system weighting for agentic AI credentials, ensuring partners are equipped to lead the next wave of AI-driven application development.

Incentivized Outcomes: A shift to ensure rewards are tied directly to high-quality delivery and customer success.

Global Consistency: Transitioning to a global framework with standardized discounts based on deal size and source, creating a level playing field for all partners.

"AI has fundamentally shaped what enterprises expect from digital transformation and how fast they expect it. OutSystems Elevate program gives Xebia the global scalability and partner alignment to deliver on that promise, wherever our clients are in the world," said Preetpal Singh, Global Head of Product, Engineering, and Partners at Xebia.

For Camilla Ramberg, CEO at Coolprofs, an OutSystems partner for more than 15 years, "the OutSystems Partner Program is crucial to our business. The new program is great in the way that it allows committed partners to thrive. The more we invest in our OutSystems knowledge, the community and our customers, the better we perform in the program. The Partner is in control."

The launch of Elevate comes on the heels of Ben Yerushalmi's recent recognition as a 2026 CRN Channel Chief . This prestigious honor highlights Yerushalmi's commitment to building a partner-first culture and his visionary approach to the ecosystem.

The Elevate Partner Program is effective immediately for all new and existing OutSystems partners. Partners can access their new "Earned Level" dashboard via the OutSystems Partner Portal.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a leading AI Development Platform built for the enterprise. Global organizations trust OutSystems to rapidly build mission-critical apps and agents, modernize legacy processes with agentic systems, and govern their entire AI portfolio across complex regulatory environments, all on a unified platform.

OutSystems is consistently recognized as a leader in enterprise software development by Gartner, IDC, and Forrester, and ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by users on G2. Business leaders, IT executives and developers choose OutSystems to accelerate internal innovation without compromising reliability and security.

Founded in 2001, the OutSystems ecosystem includes more than 85 million end users, over 600 partners, and thousands of active customers in 75+ countries across 20+ industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com .

SOURCE OutSystems