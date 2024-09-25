OutSystems Powers One Mount Group's Digital Transformation in Vietnam

Using OutSystems, One Mount Group has developed 10+ critical internal applications in 4 years, enhancing its operational efficiency and driving growth across Vietnam's key industries.

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, has enabled One Mount Group, one of Vietnam's largest technology ecosystems, to accelerate its digital transformation. By reducing app development timelines by 60% with OutSystems, One Mount Group created over 10 enterprise applications that drive productivity and efficiency across the organisation. This robust internal infrastructure supports One Mount Group's flagship consumer apps and Vietnam's broader digital economy.

Operating across financial services, distribution, real estate, and retail, One Mount Group is known for its consumer apps like VinShop, VinID (rebranded as OneU), and OneHousing, which have reshaped Vietnamese industries. However, building and maintaining these apps requires a strong internal foundation. Facing an increasingly competitive tech talent market, where Vietnam is projected to face a shortage of over 150,000 programmers annually by 2025, One Mount Group turned to OutSystems to address resource constraints and enhance its development capabilities.

With the help of OutSystems low-code platform , One Mount Group has built essential internal systems that allow their teams to focus on innovation rather than backend inefficiencies. As a result, the group has launched a suite of internal applications designed to streamline business operations, including:

My One Mount (MOM): A centralised communications platform that enables more effective collaboration and streamlined resource management across the group's departments.

Human Resource Management System (HRMS): An application that automates and streamlines various HR functions, including managing employee records, benefits, leave requests, and performance evaluations, ultimately reducing administrative workload and improving operational efficiency.

Contract Management System (CTMS): A platform that facilitates the efficient processing of contracts, reducing approval times and improving documentation accuracy across One Mount Group's network.

Expense Management System (EMS): Helps monitor and control expenses across the organisation, ensuring compliance with internal policies and improving overall financial oversight.

"The OutSystems platform enabled us to work more efficiently and with greater agility. These internal systems are the foundation that support our external-facing innovations, allowing us to continue delivering products that have a tangible impact on the daily lives of millions of Vietnamese people. Using low-code technology , we aimed to bridge the talent gap and accelerate our internal development processes, to deliver sharper focus on serving our customers," said Phan Anh Sơn, Head of Engineering at One Mount Group.

One Mount Group users have lauded the OutSystems platform for its ease of use, particularly in prototyping, iteration, and managing the entire product development lifecycle. This has led to fewer bugs, improved efficiency, and more rapid delivery of robust digital solutions.

"Overcoming the tech talent gap and shortage persist as major hurdles for many organisations seeking to accelerate their digital transformation. We are proud to partner with One Mount Group in their mission to enhance lives in Vietnam through digital solutions. Together, we are committed to providing the right expertise in helping build and maintain critical applications that drive innovation and customer experience," says Arnold Consengco, Regional Vice President, South East Asia and Greater China Region at OutSystems.

Moving forward, One Mount Group plans to continue leveraging OutSystems to develop and upgrade its enterprise systems across various enterprise operations, including performance management and learning management. These improvements will further support the group's ability to serve Vietnam's growing digital economy.

