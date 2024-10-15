OutSystems Unveils Mentor, a First-of-Its Kind AI-Powered Application Generation Experience

Leading the Generative Software Era, company announces exclusive early access to its highly-anticipated full software development lifecycle (SDLC) digital worker at the 2024 ONE Conference in Amsterdam

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced Mentor, the industry's first full software development lifecycle (SDLC) digital worker, enabling app generation, delivery, and monitoring, all powered by low-code and GenAI.

Announced live on-stage at the OutSystems ONE Conference , aimed at showcasing the next generation of app development with the combined power of low-code and GenAI, CEO & Founder Paulo Rosado unveiled how Mentor, formerly known as Project Morpheus , transforms software development and management workflows into a major competitive differentiator. Using AI-driven app generation, optimization, automated quality checks, and agents all under the governance of centralized IT, Mentor boosts developer productivity while ensuring applications meet the highest quality standards—all at a speed previously thought impossible.

"The Generative Software Cycle is here. In fact, 93% of executives are planning to increase their investment in AI-powered solutions , driving developer productivity and value creation to unprecedented heights," said Rosado. "But speed can lead to technical debt and security issues if not managed carefully. With OutSystems Mentor, developers can now build full-stack applications in minutes, without sacrificing quality, security, or governance. Mentor ensures apps are built right from the start, changing how software development gets done."

Mentor introduces a true "shift-left" approach to app creation, enabling developers to start earlier in the process. Beginning with discovery and rapid prototyping, IT teams can validate ideas and refine initial designs before full-scale development. Users simply describe the app they need or their vision, and Mentor generates an initial version with front-end functionality, data models, and embedded business logic. By automating app prototyping and ensuring best-in-class code quality, Mentor redefines the SDLC. It combines the widely popular features of the AI Mentor System with the cutting edge innovations of the OutSystems Developer Cloud (ODC) . This enables IT teams to:

Generate fully functional, scalable applications with the power of GenAI in a matter of minutes, significantly reducing development time.

with the power of GenAI in a matter of minutes, significantly reducing development time. Iterate and evolve applications effortlessly using AI-powered suggestions, enabling continuous improvement and rapid iteration.

effortlessly using AI-powered suggestions, enabling continuous improvement and rapid iteration. Embed AI agents within apps, adding advanced capabilities like natural language understanding to humanize digital interactions - without any coding.

within apps, adding advanced capabilities like natural language understanding to humanize digital interactions - without any coding. Validate and maintain applications through AI-powered code reviews, ensuring all applications meet the highest possible standards for development, security, performance, architecture and long-term maintainability.

Formerly known as Project Morpheus, OutSystems Mentor is a major advancement in OutSystems' AI strategy, which includes: using generative AI to accelerate iterative application development; applying generative AI throughout the SDLC to improve security, performance, and agility; and building generative AI-powered applications to accelerate transformation. Unlike traditional code with GenAI, Mentor overcomes key challenges such as orphaned code, poor code quality, and lack of transparency and explainability. It ensures teams maintain control, reduce technical debt, and fully harness the potential of AI-driven software development, making it a smarter, more efficient choice for modern, rapid application development.

"The classical SDLC assumes that ideation, analysis, design, and development tasks are and should be performed by separate specialized roles and steps — but AI can and will combine these tasks into a frictionless creative act," wrote John Bratincevic, Principal Analyst and Diego Lo Giudice, VP, Principal Analyst at Forrester¹.[1]

Interested developers and IT leaders can now request an invitation to the Mentor early access program . The GenAI-powered app generator and editor capabilities of Mentor will be generally available in early 2025. To learn more, visit the Mentor home page .

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.

Founded in 2001, the company's network spans more than 800,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

