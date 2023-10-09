Over 1,100 exhibitors commit to attend 2024 China Association of Clinical Laboratory Practice Expo (CACLP) and China IVD Supply Chain Expo (CISCE)

The 21st edition of CACLP and the 4th edition of CISCE will take place from 16 - 18 March at Chongqing International Expo Center, China .

Concurrent with the tradeshows, the 9th China Experimental Medicine Conference and Series Sessions, the 11th China IVD Industry Development Conference and Series Forums and a diverse range of activities will kick off from 15-17 March in Chongqing as well.

CACLP & CISCE 2024 have already confirmed over 1,100 global exhibitors since the sales kick-off in August, showcasing a strong confidence from the market and active engagement from the industry.

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a remarkable start with more than 1,100 exhibitors already registered, CACLP & CISCE 2024 are set to take center stage to present the latest achievements within the in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) industry.

CACLP & CISCE 2024 Exhibitors Preview (PRNewsfoto/GL EVENTS RUIHE (SHANGHAI) EXHIBITION CO., LTD.)

As one of the most welcomed host cities, Chongqing, strategically positioned as a gateway to China's west, adds to the allure of the premier event. What's more noteworthy is that, starting from August 30th, China has removed all pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound travelers, essentially reverting the entry process to pre-pandemic standards. This full reopening of China, coupled with the gradual recovery of international flights direct from the world's major cities, make the event a global focal point for discovering the dynamic landscape and emerging opportunities of the industry.

In 2022, as reported by the China Association of In-Vitro Diagnostics (CAIVD), China's IVD market size reached USD 23.7 billion, up 30% year-on-year. This rapid growth signals the IVD industry's pivotal role in China's healthcare sector but also brings forth challenges and opportunities. In response to the increasing need for continuous innovation and adaptation, both Chinese and international IVD players fervently explore new development methods and strategies.

Danaher Corporation, Roche, Abbott and other leaders in IVD globally have moved beyond the traditional model of investing in China for R&D centers and production bases. Instead, international companies now discover the more multifaceted strategy that involves deepening collaborations with local IVD companies, medical institutions, university research centers, and local governments.

Being a part of CACLP & CISCE and concurrent activities plays a crucial role in the strategy for China's IVD market. This event not only offers a valuable platform to showcase advancements, but also helps engage with the world's most promising IVD community. As emphasized by the upcoming edition's slogan —— Shaping A Smarter Future Through Collaboration, CACLP & CISCE aims to facilitate the worldwide participants to gain access to essential talents and resources through their participation and fostering further development in the Chinese market through collaboration.

Looking forward, China's IVD market is expected to sustain its impressive growth trajectory over the next 5 - 10 years, driven by factors such as the aging population and the rising healthcare needs of a rapidly developing nation, as highlighted in The Annual Report.

As the industry continues to evolve, all parties within the industry are ready to make significant contributions to its ongoing innovation and development. CACLP & CISCE is no exception and will continue to serve as one of the largest exhibitions in the IVD industry worldwide, welcoming IVD players from around the globe.

For further information about the event, please visit https://en.caclp.com

On 26 October 2023, a webinar titled 'Perspectives on the IVD Market in China', jointly organized by CAIVD & CACLP, will be launching to assist international IVD companies in exploring more possibilities in the Chinese market. Please visit https://en.caclp.com/webinarOverviewSchedule/5.html for more information.

