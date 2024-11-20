Over 10 Billion Yuan Investment in Wind Power Fuels Xinjiang's Sustainable Development

TURPAN, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, technicians from the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company visited the construction site of the million-kilowatt wind power project within the Xiaocaohu wind area in Toksun County, Turpan, Xinjiang. Their mission was to deliver comprehensive technical support and guidance for this renewable energy project.

Situated at the heart of Xinjiang's nine major wind regions, Turpan boasts abundant wind energy resources. In June, PowerChina Renewable Energy Co., Ltd., Guangdong Energy Group Xinjiang Co., Ltd., and Huaneng Xinjiang Energy Development Limited Company jointly invested nearly 12.6 billion yuan to build three megawatt-scale wind power facilities. These facilities are expected to achieve an annual generation capacity of approximately 7 billion kilowatt-hours. The initial batch of 2 million kilowatts of installed capacity is slated for grid connection by December 30 this year, with all three facilities on track to be fully connected to the grid by the end of 2025.

Once completed, these projects are anticipated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 11.1 million tons annually. This substantial decrease will play a crucial role in advancing Xinjiang's transition to low-carbon energy sources and establishing a sustainable green ecosystem in the region.

In addition, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has expedited the construction of three supporting grid projects, including the 220kV step-up station at Xiaocaohu in the western part of Turpan. This initiative includes the addition of a 65.6-kilometer transmission line, contributing to Xinjiang's strategic framework aimed at establishing three interconnected energy hubs across the region.

