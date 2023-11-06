Over 120 countries and regions converge in Shanghai to explore automotive market opportunities, just as China lifts all restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 October, the Chinese Government announced the removal of all restrictions on foreign investment in the domestic manufacturing[1]. While levies were already lifted in passenger car manufacturing[2], it supports the wider automotive ecosystem as foreign businesses can invest in digitalisation, high-tech manufacturing and innovation.

As co-organisers of several automotive trade fairs in China, Messe Frankfurt and Sinomachint welcome policy updates that encourage trade and economic globalisation. The companies' next event, Automechanika Shanghai, will take place from 29 November to 2 December 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Over 5,600 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions will converge across 300,000 sqm, with visitors travelling in from some 120 countries and regions.

The policy update supports the automotive industry's transformation by encouraging greater collaboration in this energy transition and move towards electrification and connectivity. Related sectors include IT, AI, semiconductors, electronics, parts and components, new energy and batteries, new materials, and vehicle assembly. It is a win for many at Automechanika Shanghai as the exhibition places an emphasis on these interconnected supply chains like NEVs, parts and components, fuel cells, intelligent driving, and charging infrastructure, amongst other products and technologies.

Exhibiting companies catering to the demand include Bosch, Horizon, Jrone, MAXIEYE, REPT BATTERO Energy, Rheinmetall, Unity, ZF to name a few.

Fringe programme

Across the four-day show, over 70 globally recognised summits, conferences, forums and hands-on demonstrations prepare to explore policy, technological transformation, training and more. In this regard, the debuting International Automotive Industry Conference 2023 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai, will include a series of events that zero in on the developments and advancements within manufacturing and the supply chain, as well as import and export opportunities.

About Automechanika Shanghai

Automechanika Shanghai is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint).

