Over 120 countries and regions converge in Shanghai to explore automotive market opportunities, just as China lifts all restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 October, the Chinese Government announced that the country would remove all restrictions on foreign investment in the domestic manufacturing sector in the latest efforts to open up the economy to the rest of the world[1]. While levies were already lifted in passenger car manufacturing[2], the decision supports other sectors of the automotive ecosystem, creating a favourable environment for foreign businesses to invest in digitalisation, high-tech manufacturing and innovation.

As co-organisers of several automotive trade fairs in China, Messe Frankfurt and Sinomachint welcome any policy update that encourages trade and economic globalisation. The companies' next event, Automechanika Shanghai, will take place from 29 November to 2 December 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Over 5,600 exhibitors representing over 40 countries and regions will converge across 300,000 sqm of space, with visitors travelling in from some 120 countries and regions.

Related sectors that will benefit from the policy update include information technology, AI, semiconductors, electronics, parts and components, new energy and batteries, new materials, and vehicle assembly. It is a win for many of the participants at Automechanika Shanghai as themes and activities at the exhibition place an even bigger emphasis on these interconnected areas of the supply chain.

In this sense, the change also supports the automotive industry's transformation as it encourages greater collaboration in this energy transition and move towards electrification and connectivity.

In the first three quarters of 2023, China's new energy vehicle market maintained strong momentum in both production (6.313 million units year-to-date total) and sales (6.278 million units year-to-date total) even advancing technological capabilities at the same time. So far, these sales account for nearly 30 percent of the country's new car purchases, while roughly 825,000 new energy vehicle units were exported overseas[3].

With this growing market, it is clear that many leading companies are innovating to meet new demands. Automechanika Shanghai will spotlight these developments by presenting a comprehensive range of products that bring together new energy vehicles, parts and components, fuel cells, intelligent driving, and charging infrastructure, amongst other products and technologies.

For example, Bosch will present a full range of smart electric vehicle diagnostic products and car connectivity services; ZF will share more about their high-voltage training, new energy braking system and solutions for intelligent fleet management in new energy after-sales; Rheinmetall is set to bring a range of sensors and high voltage contactors; and, Jrone will showcase turbochargers suitable for passenger, commercial and off-road vehicles.

Other prominent exhibitors in the Future Mobility category include Horizon, MAXIEYE, REPT BATTERO Energy and Unity.

In addition, key exhibitors specialising in Diagnostics & Repair / Body & Paint, Accessories, Customising, Tyres & Wheels, and Services & Supply Chain comprise of ADVANCE, Amsoil, Biaobang Car Care, Bright, BOTNY, Carzone, CELETTE, COPTON, Corghi, Dali, Doublestar, EAE, Eagle-Fly, Enoch, Gaochang, Goodyear, ITW, JeKunAuto, Juncheng, Launch, Liqui Moly, MAXIMA, SATA, Sino-Italian Taida, SORL, Stellantis, Tech, THINKCAR, Tongrun, Total Energies, Welion, Winda BOTO, Zero Mileage Lubricant, and Zhongchuang, to name a few.

Fringe programme

Across the four-day show, over 70 globally recognised summits, conferences, forums and hands-on demonstrations prepare to explore policy, technological transformation, training and more. In this regard, the debuting International Automotive Industry Conference 2023 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai, will include a series of events that zero in on the developments and advancements within specific sectors:

International Automotive Industry Conference 2023 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai (main conference – 29 November)

Moderator: Dr Qing Ding, Founding Partner of Shentou Capital

Participating companies: Bilstein, Bosch, Rheinmetall, Tieliu and more

Keynote speaker: Mr Sun Xiaohong, Secretary General of the Automobile Branch of the China Chamber of Commerce for Imports and Exports of Machinery and Electronic Products

Topics:

An analysis of the import and export of vehicles and automotive parts and components

The global business strategies of leading tier one suppliers and perspectives on the Chinese market

How parts and components suppliers can upgrade their businesses efficiently under electrification and digitalisation

A long-term outlook of transformation in the global automotive supply chain

New Energy Vehicle Sustainable Development Forum 2023 (29 November)

Topics:

Case studies on environmental protection in view of new energy vehicle development as the catalyst of transformation, upgrade and decarbonisation

The applications and innovations of lithium batteries in new energy vehicles

A blueprint of the hydrogen vehicle value chain

A new energy future: hydrogen versus lithium batteries

The adoption of low-carbon strategies for the sustainable development of the automotive industry

Used Car Strategy and Development Forum 2023 (1 December)

Topics:

A review and forecast of China's used car export market

used car export market Automotive trends in the Middle East and Africa ; the advantages and challenges of exporting used cars to these markets

and ; the advantages and challenges of exporting used cars to these markets Establishing overseas warehouses to facilitate export activities

Also in the conference series, the International Summit of Connected-Vehicle Policies and Regulations 2023 (29 November) and China International Tyre Industry Conference 2023 (1 December) will complete the schedule.

Elsewhere, the Innovation4Mobility Showcase will host various forums across Halls 5.1, 6.2 and 8.2 in special areas. To find the complete list of onsite activities, please visit: www.automechanika-shanghai.com/events

Travelling to Automechanika Shanghai

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) connects to the Hongqiao Transportation Hub and is close to Hongqiao Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station (Metro Line 2).

Please check the latest inbound travel requirements to Shanghai. For more information about your arrival and stay, please visit: www.automechanika-shanghai.com/arrival-stay

All participants must register using the information contained in their personal identification document. Please bring this original identification document to the show to redeem your onsite badge.

About Automechanika Shanghai

Automechanika Shanghai originates from Messe Frankfurt's leading trade fair brand in the Mobility & Logistics cluster. Its portfolio holds an extensive network across 13 Automechanika events in the same number of countries and regions around the world. The show is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint).

Please contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd at + 852 2802 7728, visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com or email [email protected] for further enquiries.

