MOSCOW, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BRICS+ Fashion Summit , held in Moscow from November 28th to December 2nd, brought together fashion experts from over 60 countries, showcasing their diverse expertise and potential. Heads of fashion associations, content creators, lecturers and designers shared their expertise with an international audience in this extraordinary summit.

Over 60 Countries Participated in BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2023

The Summit showcased a diverse range of events, featuring over 200 international speakers discussing industry matters. The Business program included 40 sessions, reaching 12,000 listeners, featuring speakers from Indonesia, China, India, and other countries. Speakers include Ali Charisma, Chairman of Indonesian Fashion Chamber, Yang Jian, Executive Chairman of China Fashion Association, Alia Khan, Founder and Chairwoman of Islamic Fashion and Design Council, Paras Bairoliya, Senior Member of Board of Governors at Fashion Design Council of India, and many more.

The Fashion Shows presented brands from 11 countries in Moscow's historical buildings, featuring 325 looks created by 126 stylists and makeup artists. The event showcased their unique perspectives and creativity. Renowned brands like AL•DRI•E (Indonesia), CHNNYU (China), The FDCI presents: riteshkumar; KHANIJO; Naushad Ali; Shruti Sancheti (India), Arzu Kaprol (Turkey) and many more graced the runway with their unique perspective, ideas; a testament to their immense talent and creativity.

The event also held a 5-day B2B showroom in Zaryadye, featuring over 130 brands and designers from different countries including Indonesia, India, Nigeria, Turkey and more, attracting buyers from various countries. Ali Charisma and Aldrie Indrayana, both from Indonesia, represented their brands here. The event fostered connections and deals worth 250 million rubles, according to Deputy Moscow Mayor Natalya Sergunina.

The 27-hour-long Fashion Intensive course aimed to equip attendees with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in the fashion industry. The course included lectures from universities and industry experts like Gulbash Duggal, Dean of International College of Fashion, India; Bediz Yıldırım, Founder of Bediz Co., Lecturer at Istanbul Fashion Academy, Tutu Jiang, Associate professor at School of Fashion Design of CAA, China; and others.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit hosted the World Fashion Shorts event, featuring award-winning fashion films and sustainable installations. Balthazar Magallon, Multimedia Artist, Founder of Manila International Fashion Week and Manila International Fashion Film Festival from Philippines, spoke on fashion's role in cognition and individuality.

Natalya Sergunina emphasizes the potential of strengthening partnerships with BRICS+ countries, stating that the international fashion forum will build on success and identify new areas for joint work.

SOURCE BRICS+ Fashion Summit