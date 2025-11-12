Over 7,000 global companies to convene in Shanghai spotlighting transformation in the automotive industry amid rapid EV and supply chain development

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the accelerating demand for electric vehicles (EVs), advancements in automotive technologies, and evolving transport and logistics ecosystems. These factors are collectively reshaping market dynamics, presenting new opportunities and challenges for suppliers, manufacturers, and investors.

EV adoption in Asia is expanding at an unprecedented pace, with sales averaging growth of up to 22 percent in a 2024 to 2028 forecast period. Both emerging and developing economies in Asia (excluding China) saw a large increase in electric vehicle sales, reaching 400,000 units in 2024, up over 40 percent from 2023[1]. This surge is largely being propelled by supportive policies, shifting consumer preferences towards cleaner technologies, and investments in battery manufacturing and vehicle connectivity. Demographic shifts in the industry further underpin the automotive industry's direction. Younger, tech-savvy consumers focused on sustainable mobility are further shaping the market, increasing demand for innovative automotive parts and services. In response to this fast-growing market, EV makers are expanding their aftermarket services to meet rising demand[2].

China is the world's largest automotive market in terms of production and sales, and is now leading the charge in new energy vehicle (NEV) sales, which grew by nearly 35.5 percent to 12.866 million units in 2024 alone[3]. The country has matured in regards to its battery production, EV components, and advanced vehicle technologies such as assisted driving and connected car systems. This leadership not only strengthens China's domestic auto supply chain but also contributes significantly to the overall stability and modernisation of Asia's automotive supply chain, as well as further influence on the global market.

Asia also holds an intricate network of roads for transport and logistics. The Asia Pacific region in particular accounts for global market shares of 45.2 percent in road logistics[4]. Improvements to infrastructure across the region will continue to improve the efficiency of e-commerce, manufacturing and urban transport. This expects to have a positive impact on cross-border connectivity. In this regard, trade agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will contribute to this flow of goods by reducing trade barriers and delays. This has already seen intra-ASEAN trade grow by seven percent in 2024, as an example.

In China, its advanced commercial vehicle sector, extensive logistics network, and digital management of fleets and warehouses enable faster, more reliable delivery services. From this standpoint, the country can support regional manufacturing and supply chain resilience and driving productivity with other automotive leaders in the like of Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand to build a diverse, competitive and integrated automotive ecosystem across Asia.

Automechanika Shanghai converges global industry players to navigate the future together

From this standpoint, international industry gatherings provide broad access to new technologies, market insights, and supplier networks, all of which play a vital role in helping stakeholders navigate this changing landscape.

One of most influential trade fairs in the automotive industry, Automechanika Shanghai expects to attract over 7,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions and visitors from some 180 countries and regions worldwide (the latter of which is based on results from 2024). The upcoming edition will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from 26 to 29 November 2025.

The platform is a gateway for marketing, trade, information exchange and education, facilitating both regional and global partnerships across the entire automotive value chain, ranging from parts, components, new energy, connectivity, accessories, customising, repair and diagnostics, services, tyres, wheels and more.

In today's complex and rapidly evolving environment, collaboration and knowledge sharing are more critical than ever. Automechanika Shanghai offers participants a unique opportunity to explore these emerging landscapes, expand into aftermarket and engage with the entire automotive ecosystem under one roof. In addition to serving as a gathering ground for global industry leaders such as Aisin, Astemo, Bosch, Brembo, Bilstein, Continental, FFT, Garrett, Hella Bhap, MAHLE, Nidec, SDS, Stellantis, TOYOTA BOSHOKU, Tuopu, ZF, and Zhongding Group Perfusion, it also features a series of key conferences and seminars, making it a hub for innovation, future vision, global collaboration, and talent development.

These include the International Automotive Industry Conference 2025 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai – CEO Summit, International Summit on Connected Vehicles Development 2025, Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2025, Technical Seminar Series, Automotive Supply-Demand Matching Series and Talent Development Series, all of which play a crucial role in advancing the automotive industry.

