OVERDARE Conducts Alpha Test Targeting Five Southeast Asian Countries

Taking place in Thailand , Malaysia , Singapore , the Philippines , and Indonesia over approximately one month

Participants can experience OVERDARE's original content, sandbox engine, and motion capture system

WILMINGTON, Del., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OVERDARE, Inc. a joint venture between global gaming and metaverse industry giants KRAFTON, Inc. and NAVER Z Corp., is thrilled to announce the Alpha Testing phase of its innovative User Generated Content (UGC) platform "OVERDARE" targeting five Southeast Asian countries.

This test, running from May 22 to June 19, is conducted across Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia. It is accessible on Android OS-based mobile devices and can be downloaded from Google Play in the respective countries.

OVERDARE Alpha Test

Users participating in this test will have the opportunity to experience the various platform features and content of OVERDARE. Feedback from users will be utilized to enhance the quality of services at the official launch.

Initially, users will have access to five types of original content provided by OVERDARE. These include "Origin Island" a tutorial space where users can nurture their own pets while familiarizing themselves with the OVERDARE universe; "Magic Mafia," a role-playing survival game; "Cat Café," a space where users can freely communicate and talk with an AI cat owner; "Nightmare," a tag game where users must escape from NPCs and cooperate with each other; and "Rushball," an intense 3:3 futsal game.

Participants can also try the "OVERDARE Studio," OVERDARE's proprietary sandbox engine. OVERDARE Studio is a creation tool that allows users to design various contents. During this test, users can use OVERDARE Studio's own 2D templates or register templates designed with external 3D modeling tools to create their own avatar clothing items, including tops, bottoms, coats, skirts, dresses, as well as accessories and ornaments.

Users can experience OVERDARE's innovative motion capture system, which incorporates the AI engine from Kinetix, a French 3D content creation company. This system allows users to freely record their movements in video and implement these movements as avatar motions.

"This alpha test aims to verify hypotheses on how users and content creators enjoy OVERDARE and use OVERDARE Studio to create content," said Henry Park, CEO of OVERDARE, Inc. "We want to see how users' creative potential is actually implemented and will develop OVERDARE based on their feedback."

OVERDARE is aiming for an official global launch in the second half of this year. For more information, please visit the official website and social media channels.

About OVERDARE, Inc.

OVERDARE, Inc., established through a joint venture between KRAFTON, Inc. and NAVER Z Corporation, innovates the interactive gaming space with its mobile-based UGC (User-Generated Content) platform, OVERDARE, leveraging Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) for development. Having completed its official spin-off from KRAFTON in December 2023, OVERDARE introduces a creator-centric approach with its proprietary Lua-based native sandbox engine, OVERDARE Studio, enabling the creation of high-quality gaming content. The platform adopts a Create-to-Earn (C2E) model, empowering creators to earn from their work. OVERDARE platform is gearing up for a launch by the end of 2024.

