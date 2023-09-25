Overloaded: 91% of Malaysian consumers think there are 'too many' subscription services to choose from now

91% want a single hub to manage all subscriptions including video, music, gaming, sport, and more

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The boom in the subscriptions economy is causing 'subscription fatigue' in Malaysia, according to a new survey. Over nine in ten (91%) Malaysian subscription users believe there are now "too many" subscription services available. As a result, 91% are now demanding a unified platform to administer all of their subscriptions. Despite many feeling overwhelmed, 75% say they would sign up for more subscriptions if they were consolidated through a centralized content hub.

That's according to new research from Bango, based on a survey of over 6,000+ consumers currently paying for subscription services across India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Subscription overload

According to the data, 79% of Malaysian consumers have more than two subscriptions and 11% have more than six. These include services ranging from video streaming to food delivery, music, and sports.

The growing number of subscriptions is becoming an administrative nightmare for Malaysian consumers. 70% are frustrated that they can't easily manage all their subscriptions in one place, and 60% can't remember the billing dates for all their various subscriptions. 77% of Malaysians are also frustrated by automatic subscription renewals, wishing they could opt out more easily. 59% feel locked into their current subscription providers and 69% are bothered that they can't pause or stop subscriptions whenever they want.

With consumers losing track of all their subscriptions, it's also causing them financial strain. 41% are still paying for subscriptions they forgot were still active, and 25% currently pay for a subscription service they don't use. And a further 79% can't afford to subscribe to all the services they would like anymore.

With consumers struggling to juggle the costs and management of multiple subscriptions, there is a need for solutions that provide more affordability, transparency and flexibility.

One hub, seamlessly delivered

Bango's study shows that Malaysians and other Asian users don't want fewer choices when it comes to subscriptions–they simply want a more seamless experience. The study reports that 93% of consumers want all of their subscriptions to be streamlined through a 'Super Bundling' content hub where a single payment can be made to a service provider for multiple subscriptions.

The demand for Super Bundling in Indonesia is clear. 96% would be more loyal to a brand offering this service, and 91% feel it would help them better manage their household expenditure.

As Anil Malhotra, Co-founder at Bango explains, "Managing multiple subscriptions is a headache for users. They don't want less choice – just less admin. We should focus on building all-in-one solutions that can offer consumers flexibility on billing, a wider variety of choices, and a great user experience. That's what they really want."

A new frontier of bundling, led by telcos

When it comes to building this solution, the survey reveals that local mobile network operators may be the key to unlocking Super Bundling. In Asia, most consumers already have subscription services included in their phone plan, making telcos the most trusted provider for a centralised content hub.

The data shows consumers are ready to switch providers to get Super Bundling - 72% of respondents said they would leave their current TV/broadband/mobile provider if Super Bundling becomes available elsewhere. It's also a win-win for content providers - 83% would subscribe to international content like Netflix and Disney+ if provided easy access through their mobile operator. By getting ahead of the competition with Super Bundling, telcos can gain significant advantage.

Companies like Bango specialize in the technology behind Super Bundling, ensuring a streamlined experience for consumers, content providers, and telcos alike.

"Bango's technology can be considered a 'Digital Vending Machine' for subscriptions. It's stocked with every subscription you can think of. Telcos, banks, and any other large business can tap into it, and load it with the subscriptions their customers want. Then they can offer the best deals and discounts as part of a regular monthly bill," says Malhotra.

To view Bango's research data or to find out more about the Bango Digital Vending Machine, read the full study.

SOURCE bango