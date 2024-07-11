OWNDAYS REVAMPS BRAND IDENTITY, DEBUTING NEW RETAIL DESIGN IN JAPAN AND SINGAPORE THIS JULY

As part of this initiative to elevate the shopping experience and maintain a cohesive brand identity across all touchpoints, OWNDAYS is also transforming its retail design at the LaLaport Tachikawa Tachihi store in Japan and the Northpoint City store in Singapore. The LaLaport Tachikawa Tachihi store reopens today while the Northpoint City store is scheduled to reopen on 19 July 2024. The refreshed assets are being implemented globally across both physical and digital channels while the updated retail design will be launched at new stores and rolled out to existing stores progressively.

OWNDAYS, now Asia's largest eyewear retailer following its merger with Lenskart in 2022, operates over 560 stores across 13 international locations. As the brand evolves, OWNDAYS remains committed to refining its identity so as to deliver a consistent global retail experience while upholding its core values of accessibility, innovation and customer-centricity.

Brand Logo

The new brand logo symbolises OWNDAYS' evolution as a global brand while staying true to its mission and values. It incorporates a motif that denotes a switch with the concept of "switching on/off", signifying OWNDAYS' role in empowering customers worldwide to unlock their best selves through OWNDAYS eyewear. Designed in the corporate colours of black and white, the logo conveys the notion that colours in the space created by OWNDAYS are brought to life by its eyewear and the people wearing them.

Tagline: OWN 'your' DAYS

The new tagline "OWN 'your' DAYS" stems from OWNDAYS' corporate philosophy of enriching the lives of people associated with it. By inspiring confidence and positivity through innovative eyewear solutions, OWNDAYS is empowering customers to shape their own narratives and embrace their unique stories.

Revamped Retail Design

Location: LaLaport Tachikawa Tachihi (Japan)

Opening Date: 11 July 2024 (Thu)

Location: Northpoint City (Singapore)

Opening Date: 19 July 2024 (Fri)

Statement from the CEO, Umiyama Takeshi

"At OWNDAYS, customers are at the heart of everything we do. Our minimalist yet sophisticated store design creates an inviting space where customers can explore our latest eyewear collection at ease. The essence of OWN 'your' DAYS is embodied in our retail space, greeting customers with a welcoming ambience that is bright, comfortable and open.

As we expand globally, we are excited to introduce this refreshed retail design to new stores across various markets while also updating the logo in existing stores. This brand refresh underscores our unwavering commitment to evolving and becoming a brand loved by customers around the world. We look forward to sharing these exciting changes with our customers."

About OWNDAYS

OWNDAYS is a leading eyewear brand from Japan with more than 560 shops in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Dubai. The company sells over 3.5 million pairs of glasses a year. It is one of the few companies in the world that have implemented the SPA (Specialty store retailer of Private label Apparel) system into the optical business where the entire process from design and manufacturing through to inventory management and retail is managed from within. This system has allowed the company to maintain the highest level of product quality in order to meet the Japanese Industrial Standards while keeping prices affordable.

As it increases its global footprints, OWNDAYS continues to challenge itself to provide eyewear that are both functional and fashionable. The company aspires to be the eyewear of choice for everyone by constantly innovating and improving its systems and services. For more information, visit www.owndays.com/sg .

SOURCE Owndays Singapore Pte Ltd