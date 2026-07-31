Oxford International Digital Institute Launches Oxford ELLT Express to Support Time-Sensitive Student Applications

LONDON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford International Digital Institute (OIDI) has announced the launch of Oxford ELLT Express, a new service designed to help international students take their Speaking test with a human examiner with as little as two hours' notice.

Oxford International Digital Institute launches Oxford ELLT Express

Oxford ELLT Express enables eligible test takers to receive their English language test results within 12 working hours of completing all components of the Oxford ELLT. The service also provides same-day Speaking test appointments, letting students take a live speaking test with a human examiner with as little as two hours' notice.

As competition for international study opportunities continues to grow, students are increasingly required to meet tight admissions timelines. Oxford ELLT Express has been developed to provide a faster route to trusted higher education institutions, helping applicants progress their university applications with greater confidence.

Importantly, the accelerated turnaround does not change the assessment process. Every Oxford ELLT Speaking test continues to be assessed by experienced human examiners, ensuring the same standards of quality, consistency and academic integrity that institutions and partners expect from Oxford ELLT.

"Students don't always have the luxury of time, particularly during peak admissions periods," said Michael Shaw, Head of Digital Assessment and Product Strategy at OIDI. "By introducing Oxford ELLT Express, we're making our test service even faster, but maintaining the rigour that comes with human examiners having a detailed conversation with students and properly assessing their speaking skills."

The new service is available as an optional upgrade for eligible test takers, subject to availability. While designed primarily to support students, Oxford ELLT Express also gives academic and recruitment partners another option to recommend to applicants working towards time-sensitive application deadlines.

Oxford ELLT is recognised by over 300 universities around the world, including Russell Group institutions, and forms part of OIDI's portfolio of digital assessment solutions. The launch of Oxford ELLT Express reinforces the organisation's ongoing commitment to providing flexible, accessible and trusted English language testing that meets the changing demands of international education.

For more information about Oxford ELLT Express, visit https://oxfordellt.com/ellt-express.

About Oxford International Digital Institute

We are part of the Oxford International Education Group. We support students and institutions through online and hybrid academic and language programmes, teacher training qualifications, and the Oxford ELLT, our English language test taken by more than 150,000 students worldwide.

SOURCE Oxford International Digital Institute