Oxygen, HubSpot's leading solutions partner in Hong Kong & Greater China Expands to UAE

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen , a leading HubSpot Solutions Partner and CRM implementation specialist, has opened a new office in Dubai, marking a significant investment in the UAE's thriving digital economy. As part of its expansion, Oxygen is committed to supporting the growth of local businesses and nurturing regional talent, bringing advanced marketing automation and CRM expertise to empower GCC-based organisations. Through this local presence, Oxygen aims to create new job opportunities, drive skills development, and contribute to building a robust digital ecosystem that enhances customer experiences and accelerates business growth.

Headquartered in Hong Kong and now positioned in Dubai's DMCC free zone, Oxygen's expansion underscores its commitment to delivering localised support, particularly for Arabic-speaking markets, through a tailored, high-performance technology stack. Since becoming the first HubSpot Solutions Partner in China in 2013, Oxygen has earned ten HubSpot IMPACT awards for its success in helping clients transform their digital and CRM capabilities.

Oxygen offers a full suite of services, including HubSpot CRM implementation, digital strategy, AI transformation, and CMS, supporting industries like healthcare, insurance, and business services. Its expertise helps organisations unify sales, marketing, and customer service into a single, cohesive system that drives measurable growth.

Gareth Jones, CEO, Oxygen said, 'We are excited to expand our presence to the UAE. The UAE's digital economy is one of the fastest-growing in the region, with the government launching the UAE Digital Economy Strategy to double the contribution to GDP from 9.7% to 19.4% within the next decade. This rapid growth and the country's strategic position as a gateway between East and West make it an ideal location for our expansion. By providing localised support and leveraging our global expertise, we aim to help businesses in the region accelerate their digital and AI transformation, enhance customer experience, and drive sustainable growth.'

