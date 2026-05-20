P & A Link Strengthens Its Position as an Integrated Commercial Interior Design and Fit-Out Partner Across Asia

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As commercial environments become increasingly complex and operational requirements continue to evolve, businesses and institutions today require reliable project partners capable of managing interior design, authority submissions, project coordination and construction execution seamlessly across multiple stages of development.

Established in 1994, P & A Link Pte Ltd has continued to support organisations through integrated commercial interior design and fit-out solutions that combine design expertise, technical coordination and construction execution under one roof.

With over 30 years of industry experience, the Singapore-based company has delivered projects for corporations, international schools and institutions across Singapore and the region, supporting clients with professionally managed environments tailored to operational, educational and commercial requirements.

Delivering Seamless Commercial Interior Solutions

Commercial renovation and fit-out projects today often involve multiple stakeholders, strict compliance requirements and operational considerations that require careful coordination throughout the project lifecycle.

P & A Link specialises in commercial interior design, office renovation and design-and-build solutions, providing clients with a streamlined project management approach that covers space planning, authority submissions, construction coordination and final project delivery.

The company has supported both local and regional projects involving multi-stakeholder coordination, phased execution and compliance- sensitive environments. This is particularly important for operational environments such as schools, offices and institutional facilities where renovation works must be carefully phased to minimise disruption.

Supporting Businesses and Institutions Across the Region

Beyond Singapore, P & A Link has expanded its operational presence across mainland China, Malaysia and the Philippines, while also extending services into South Korea, Japan, Macau SAR and Hong Kong SAR.

Over the years, the company has supported a diverse range of commercial and institutional projects, including offices, educational environments and specialised learning facilities.

The company believes that successful spaces are built not only through design excellence, but also through long-term partnerships, operational understanding and consistent project delivery standards.

Commitment to Quality, Safety and Professional Standards

In addition to its project capabilities, P & A Link has also been recognised within the industry through multiple ISO certifications for its management systems, alongside Bizsafe Star accreditation for workplace safety standards.

As commercial projects continue to demand higher levels of accountability, compliance and execution quality, "Commercial renovation today is no longer just about aesthetics. Clients increasingly require project partners who understand operational continuity, compliance coordination and execution reliability.

Our focus has always been on delivering spaces that are not only functional and well-designed, but also professionally managed from planning through completion."

Looking Ahead

As workplace and commercial environments continue evolving across the region, P & A Link aims to further strengthen its role as a trusted commercial interior design and fit-out partner for businesses and institutions seeking streamlined project delivery solutions.

The company remains focused on delivering thoughtfully designed and professionally managed spaces that balance operational functionality, safety standards and long-term business requirements.

About P & A Link Pte Ltd

Established in 1994, P & A Link Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based commercial interior design and renovation company specialising in design-and-build solutions for corporations, institutions and commercial environments. The firm holds the status of L6 under CR06 under BCA license, allowing it unlimited contract value tendering capability - One which few firms are licensed too. The company is also accredited with all 3 ISO standards, BizSafe Star, as well as having had the privilege to be part of SME500 back in 2023.

The company provides commercial interior design, office renovation, authority submission and project management services, supporting clients through end-to-end project coordination and construction execution.

Apart from its headquarters in Singapore, P & A Link also operates across mainland China, Malaysia and the Philippines, with project experience extending into South Korea, Japan, Macau SAR and Hong Kong SAR.

For more information, visit: https://www.pna-int.com/

SOURCE P & A Link Pte Ltd