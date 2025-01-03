PacificLight Power Awarded Right to Build New Hydrogen-Ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Plant

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PacificLight Power Pte Ltd (PLP) is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the right to build, own, and operate a hydrogen-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) facility on Jurong Island by the Energy Market Authority (EMA). Scheduled to commence operations in January 2029, this will be the largest single, and most efficient, state-of-the-art H-class, CCGT in Singapore, with capacity of at least 600MW. The new plant will play a critical role in strengthening Singapore's energy security, enhancing grid stability and advancing the nation's transition towards a low-carbon future.

The new plant will be in addition to PLP's existing 830MW CCGT facility, that has been operating since 2014, and 100MW of Fast Start capacity, that is currently under construction and due to commence operations in Q2 2025. The plant, to be built on a greenfield site, will include a large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), fashioning the first CCGT unit integrated with BESS in Singapore. This underscores PLP's commitment to adopting cutting-edge solutions that enhance system stability while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

The plant will be capable of using at least 30% hydrogen at inception and will have the ability to burn 100% hydrogen in the future. The greenfield site on Jurong Island is sufficiently sized to accommodate a second CCGT unit as well as potential for future integration of Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) technology, reinforcing PLP's dedication to long-term decarbonisation strategies.

Commenting on the project, Mr. Yu Tat Ming, CEO of PacificLight Power, said: "We are honoured that EMA has selected PacificLight to deliver two critical projects: the 100MW Fast Start Project in April 2024 and now the right to develop a new power plant. By integrating hydrogen-ready and battery storage technologies, the new facility will position PacificLight to transition to a low-carbon future. We are committed to delivering the new plant safely and on schedule".

About PacificLight

PacificLight is a Singapore-based power generation and electricity retail company that has been operating since 2014 and generates close to 10% of Singapore's annual electricity demand. The company's power generation facility at Jurong Island is one of the most efficient and reliable combined cycle power plants operating in Singapore. The 830MW plant comprises of two blocks of natural gas fired, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine ("CCGT") generating units. PacificLight is currently constructing a 100MW Fast Start unit that is scheduled to commence operations in Q2 2025

PacificLight is owned by shareholders under First Pacific Group (www.firstpacific.com/) and Meralco PowerGen Corporation (www.meralcopowergen.com.ph/).

Through its Sustainergy program, PacificLight actively supports its business customers to decarbonise through the installation of smart energy solutions and solar infrastructure.

As part of PacificLight's drive to embrace a low-carbon future, the company is also developing a 600MW solar import project in a consortium with Medco Power Global Pte Ltd and Gallant Venture Ltd. from Bulan Island, Indonesia to Singapore.

SOURCE PacificLight Power Pte Ltd