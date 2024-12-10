Padma Hotels Giveaway Tradition "12 Days of #PadmaFestivities" is Back with More Exciting Prizes

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season unfolds, each Padma Hotels destination is embracing its own unique theme and programmes, from ocean-inspired celebrations to enchanting forest retreats, and timeless Christmas classics. To top it all off, our highly anticipated year-end giveaway, "12 Days of #PadmaFestivities," is back with exciting prizes across all five properties.

Padma Hotels' most anticipated year-end giveaway is back!

Since the launch of its revamped campaign, inspired by the beloved "12 Days of Christmas" tradition, this giveaway has soared in popularity, captivating audiences across all Padma Hotels' social media channels. With prizes ranging from dining and spa vouchers to the highly sought-after grand prize of stay vouchers at each property, 12 Days of #PadmaFestivities has become a much-anticipated annual celebration.

"We expect this year's giveaway to be even bigger, as it has become a favourite among our guests, who are always so enthusiastic. Each year, we see a high volume of participation, and the excitement continues to grow," says Isabella Prasmania, the Corporate Assistant Director of Marketing & Communications. "This year, we're giving away two-night stay vouchers, instead of one-night." Isabella adds.

To participate, guests can simply follow Padma Hotels on Instagram ( @padma_hotels ) and stay tuned for the easy-to-follow instructions. The giveaway will commence on 14 December 2024, as we begin the 12-day countdown to Christmas, and will run through to the grand celebration on Christmas Day, 25 December 2024. The 12 lucky winners will be announced on 30 December 2024. Among the fantastic prizes, you can look forward to:

Day 1: Hotel/ resort credit, valued at IDR 1,000,000

Day 2: Nature hair spa experience for one at The Spa, Padma Resort Legian

Day 3: 90-min warm sand massage for one at The Spa, Padma Resort Ubud

Day 4: Dining voucher at The Restaurant, valued at IDR 1,000,000

Day 5: Afternoon tea for two at Goolali Gelato Bar & Pâtisserie

Day 6: Sunday brunch for two at Hai Wang Chinese Restaurant

Day 7: Dining voucher at SKAI Bar & Grill, valued at IDR 1,000,000

Day 8: Two-night stay at Resinda Hotel Karawang

Day 9: Two-night stay at Padma Hotel Semarang

Day 10: Two-night stay at Padma Hotel Bandung

Day 11: Two-night stay at Padma Resort Ubud

Day 12: Two-night stay at Padma Resort Legian

For more information about Padma Hotels' properties and programmes, please visit www.padmahotels.com .

SOURCE Padma Hotels