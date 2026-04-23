Palantir and AIP Specialist Firm, Vanyar, Launches

Founded by enterprise technology leaders, Vanyar addresses a persistent gap between adopting platforms like Palantir and delivering measurable operational impact.

SYDNEY, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanyar launches today as a specialist firm focussed on Palantir Foundry and AIP. Its launch comes at a critical time in the market when enterprise AI transformation programmes are becoming slower, more complex and increasingly difficult to deliver. These initiatives, which often involve platforms like Palantir, continue to fall short for many companies wanting to get ahead.

Founded by seasoned enterprise technology experts, Vanyar provides top-tier advisory, build, AI agent development, and 24/7 platform support services to organisations across APAC and the Middle East, with their sights set on future global expansion. Led by a team of experts with decades of enterprise experience and deep Palantir expertise, the company offers a compelling value proposition for modern companies.

With the accelerated adoption of AI and rising demand for data-led insights, Vanyar's timely launch meets demand for Palantir expertise head-on. Global system integrators are racing to build Palantir practices, investing in onboarding thousands of certified professionals. Yet, while the Palantir ecosystem is growing fast, very few specialist partners are focused on enabling organisations outside of government and defence to unlock value from the platform quickly and efficiently.

Uriah Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Vanyar, said of the launch, "Over many years of building enterprise technology businesses, the same fundamental problem keeps emerging. Organisations know platforms like Palantir are powerful, but they struggle to successfully implement these initiatives and deliver real-world, tangible outcomes.

The large consultancies are expensive and slow. Palantir's own services team is focused on their biggest accounts. There is a clear gap for a specialist firm that moves fast, keeps teams small, and delivers measurable results in mere weeks. That's why Vanyar exists."

Vanyar's services span the full Palantir lifecycle: advisory and strategy to assess platform fit, Foundry ontology design and data pipeline engineering, AI agent development on AIP, 24/7 platform operations, and hands-on training bootcamps. The firm's engagement model is designed for speed, with a typical path from discovery to delivery production in just weeks.

"The technology behind Palantir is extraordinary, but it takes real enterprise experience to make it work inside a large organisation," said Rahul Garg, Co-Founder of Vanyar.

"We have built and scaled high velocity tech-services businesses before. We know what great service delivery looks like. Every person at Vanyar is here because they can ship production solutions, not because they look good on a bench sheet."

Both founders bring proven track records of building and scaling specialist consulting businesses in the enterprise technology sector. Uriah Jacobs was the founding Managing Director APAC of Thirdera, which became the world's largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy and was acquired by Cognizant in 2024. He previously held senior roles at Cloud Sherpas (acquired by Accenture, 2015) and Accenture.

Rahul Garg co-founded CloudGo, a ServiceNow Elite Partner that was acquired by RGP in 2023 and is Singapore's first ServiceNow Certified Master Architect. Together, the founders have a vision to solve complex problems with simple, data-led solutions.

About Vanyar: Vanyar is a Palantir Foundry and AIP specialist that helps organisations turn fragmented data into answers they can act on. Founded in 2025 and operating from Singapore, Australia, and the UAE, Vanyar provides advisory, build, AI agent development, platform operations, and training services. Visit vanyar.com.

SOURCE Vanyar