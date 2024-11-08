Palapa Tap Tap Hero Game, Indonesia's First Telegram-Based GameFi

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittime, a regulated Indonesia crypto exchange, has experienced a significant 10x growth in two consecutive years. In collaboration with Palapa, its platform token, Bittime has launched Palapa Tap Tap Hero, Indonesia's first Telegram-based Game Finance (GameFi) project. Palapa is currently conducting its final airdrop, with a snapshot scheduled for November 11, 2024, and the listing planned for November 13th, 2024.

Since the approval of the Bitcoin ETF Spot in January 2024, the global crypto industry has shown significant growth in crypto market adoption, including Indonesia. Evidently, Indonesia's position has skyrocketed and become the No.3 country for global crypto adoption, based on Chainalysis.

This large potential growth of the blockchain and crypto industry in Indonesia, then became the basis for Bittime to emphasize the prevailing momentum. Furthermore, according to CoinGecko, one of the world's largest independent crypto data aggregation platforms, Bittime is the top Indonesia crypto exchange .

As for Bittime platform token, Palapa has been officially registered by the Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency of Indonesia (Bappebti) and has been listed as one of the 545 crypto assets under Bappebti supervision that can be traded.

Remaining success on its first airdrop celebration, Bittime and Palapa Token released a Telegram-based GameFi, Palapa TapTap Hero. This game is considered to be able to provide an interactive experience that is not only entertaining, but also introduces blockchain technology and crypto adoption to the wider community.

Ryan Lymn, CEO of Bittime, sees the enthusiasm of crypto assets adoption should be appreciated, especially for the young investors. He highlights that Palapa TapTap Hero Game, will enhance the user experiences and literacy about the blockchain ecosystem.

"We believe that by launching this Telegram-based game, Bittime and Palapa will be able to reach more people, while also providing fun introduction about the blockchain technology that underpins the crypto themselves," explained Ryan.

Through the launch of the Palapa TapTap Hero game, Ryan stated that Bittime wants to encourage significant growth in the adoption of crypto and Web3 in Indonesia. Moreover, he believes that with this game, it will be easier for the young investor to get to know the blockchain industry and crypto.

Bittime and Palapa optimists that Palapa TapTap Hero Game will have a significant impact on the global adoption of blockchain, particularly in Indonesia. This game is not only a new innovation from the Indonesian Web3 industry, but it also marks Palapa ($PLPA) Token Generation Event (TGE), which is projected on 13th November, 2024.

Jimmy Siswanto, CEO of Palapa, stated that they were very excited with the launch of Palapa TapTap Hero. He believes this is a good opportunity for the Indonesian Web3 community and the wider community to be able to maximize blockchain innovation.

"We are very happy and proud to be the first Indonesian project to launch GameFi based on the Telegram application. Previously, Indonesia has only been the target market and users of global projects, and now is the time for us to take stage on a worldwide scale," he stated.

This Telegram-based game with tap-to-earn concept, is expected to be a further step to creating an inclusive ecosystem in Indonesian Web3 industry. As shown by the enthusiasm of the community support given to Bittime and Palapa, where in just two weeks from its launch, Palapa TapTap Hero Game has significantly reached more than 100,000 users.

About Bittime

Bittime, under PT Utama Aset Digital Indonesia, is a crypto exchange platform based in Indonesia that is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency of Indonesia (Bappebti) and the Ministry of Communication & Information of Indonesia (Kominfo). Bittime is also a member of the Indonesian Blockchain Association (ABI) and the Indonesian Crypto Asset Trading Association (ASPAKRINDO).

As a crypto trading platform, Bittime leverages blockchain technology to provide fair access to financial independence for everyone, regardless of location or background.

Bittime application can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store .

About Palapa

Palapa, PT Global Karya Wisesa is a technology-based company at the forefront of blockchain and crypto asset innovation, based in Indonesia. Palapa has a vision to encourage widespread adoption and utilization of blockchain technology by creating an easy and user-focused ecosystem.

Palapa Token (PLPA) is built on the ERC-20, Ethereum blockchain. As is known, Ethereum provides a strong and secure platform for the release and management of tokens by ensuring transparency and interoperability within the broader blockchain ecosystem.

SOURCE Bittime