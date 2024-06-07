Palo Alto Networks Invests in New Indonesian Cloud Location

New cloud location in Indonesia delivers best-in-class cloud-based cybersecurity platforms while supporting customers with their data residency needs

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of its new cloud location in Indonesia. The new cloud location gives Indonesian customers access to the full breadth of Palo Alto Networks security capabilities while helping meet local data residency needs.

In Indonesia, the cloud infrastructure landscape is on an upward trajectory with organizations modernizing their applications and seizing the opportunities of the cloud. At the same time organizations, particularly those in the financial sector, must ensure that the storage of their data aligns with Indonesia's regulations. [1],[2]

As Indonesian organizations expand and seize the potential of cloud computing, the task of detecting and preventing threats will inevitably become increasingly challenging, demanding more time and resources. According to Palo Alto Networks State of Cloud-Native Security 2024 Report , 98% of organizations store sensitive data across multiple locations — on-premises servers, the public cloud, in SaaS applications with local storage, on private clouds hosted by third parties and endpoints — it is clear that security challenges are high.

"When organizations in Indonesia modernize and move to the cloud, they will face new challenges such as protecting against complex threats and the need to remain compliant with local data protection regulations," said Adi Rusli, Country Manager, Indonesia, Palo Alto Networks. "Our investment in the new cloud location demonstrates our commitment to securing Indonesia's digital future. It gives organizations in Indonesia and the region access to our AI-powered cybersecurity platforms while helping them meet their data residency needs."

The availability of the regionally hosted services is part of Palo Alto Networks' ongoing commitment to deliver the most complete set of security services locally for Indonesian and regional customers. These services help enable customers in Indonesia to balance data location needs with the ability to detect emerging threats, providing a seamless, streamlined security solution delivered within Indonesia. Customers in Indonesia already benefit from Palo Alto Networks' local cloud locations with Prisma® Access, which secures the hybrid workforce.

The new cloud location provides Indonesia-based organizations with direct, high-performance access to Palo Alto Networks range of services, such as:

Prisma® Cloud : Customers can secure and meet security policy compliance requirements for their applications, data, and the entire cloud-native technology stack — throughout the development lifecycle and across hybrid and multicloud environments.

: Customers can secure and meet security policy compliance requirements for their applications, data, and the entire technology stack — throughout the development lifecycle and across and environments. Cortex XDR® : Cortex XDR is an industry-leading extended detection and response platform, that integrates endpoint, network, cloud data, and more to stop attacks with state-of-the-art AI and analytics. Customers can meet data residency needs with the new Indonesian cloud infrastructure by keeping their logs and analytics in Indonesia.

: Cortex XDR is an industry-leading extended detection and response platform, that integrates endpoint, network, cloud data, and more to stop attacks with state-of-the-art AI and analytics. Customers can meet data residency needs with the new Indonesian cloud infrastructure by keeping their logs and analytics in Indonesia. Cortex XSOAR® : Cortex XSOAR is Palo Alto Networks' security automation and orchestration platform for the modern SOC. XSOAR boosts efficiency by automating and streamlining SOC processes, leveraging extensive integrations and a user-friendly platform. The XSOAR marketplace offers hundreds of prebuilt playbooks and integrations, accelerating response times and enhancing overall security operations.

: Cortex XSOAR is Palo Alto Networks' security automation and orchestration platform for the modern SOC. XSOAR boosts efficiency by automating and streamlining SOC processes, leveraging extensive integrations and a user-friendly platform. The XSOAR marketplace offers hundreds of prebuilt playbooks and integrations, accelerating response times and enhancing overall security operations. Cortex Xpanse® : Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse provides active attack surface management, allowing organizations to proactively shrink their attack surface to secure their organization. Utilizing AI-powered playbooks, it identifies and prevents unknown exposures by promptly remediating gaps in the attack surface, enhancing overall security posture, and reducing the risk of successful cyberattacks.

: Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse provides active attack surface management, allowing organizations to proactively shrink their attack surface to secure their organization. Utilizing AI-powered playbooks, it identifies and prevents unknown exposures by promptly remediating gaps in the attack surface, enhancing overall security posture, and reducing the risk of successful cyberattacks. Cortex XSIAM® : Palo Alto Networks has launched its AI-driven SOC platform that harnesses the power of machine intelligence and native automation to radically improve security outcomes and transform security operations. With Cortex XSIAM, Indonesian customers can now accelerate their SOC transformation while meeting data location preferences.

For more information on Palo Alto Networks' regional cloud locations, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/products/regional-cloud-locations

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

