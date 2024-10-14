Panasonic Beauty Unveils All-New nanocare Hair Dryers: Two Stylish Models in Four Gorgeous Colours to Care for Your Hair

BANGKOK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EH-NA9M is a true beauty essential, boasting their popular nanoe™ technology with the added power of mineral ions to prevent scalp and hair dryness by hydrating the hair cuticles from the inside out, smoothing your hair and protecting against the damage caused by brushing and UV rays.

For those who love to travel, the EH-NA7M combines the same nanoe magic with a chic, foldable design, perfect for on-the-go styling.

Choose from sleek Noble Grey and Noble Beige for the EH-NA9M, or opt for fun Moist Grey and Moist Pink with the EH-NA7M. Your hair has never looked — or felt — better!

New nanocare Hair Dryer EH-NA9M

Introducing the new and improved nanocare Hair Dryer EH-NA9M — a revolutionary tool that goes beyond simply drying your hair and scalp; it treats it with care. Infused with Panasonic Beauty's cutting-edge nanoe™ and mineral ion technology, this hair dryer hydrates your hair from within, locking moisture into your cuticles and tightening them to protect against friction damage from brushing and harmful UV rays. But the magic doesn't stop there. The EH-NA9M offers four customizable modes — Hot & Cold Alternating Mode, Hair Tip Care Mode, Skin Care Mode, and even a Scalp Care Mode — nanoe™ helps keep your scalp being healthy by moisturising and preventing dryness and dandruff.

For extra protection, the intelligent sensing technology monitors both wind and room temperatures, preventing excessive heat and minimising damage. Panasonic Beauty's thoughtful design evolution mirrors the innovative nanoe™ technology, featuring sleek aesthetics in calming shades of beige and grey that exude luxury. This hair dryer not only pampers your hair but also integrates effortlessly into your daily beauty routine, delivering professional-quality results right from home.

New nanocare Hair Dryer EH-NA7M

Meet the EH-NA7M, Panasonic's latest innovation that combines the power of nanoe™ technology with a compact, foldable design — perfect for saving space in your bathroom or for slipping effortlessly into your travel bag. Available in playful shades of grey and pink, this hair dryer is as stylish as it is functional.

Unique Features for Faster Drying

What sets both models apart is their enhanced airflow efficiency, designed to significantly speed up the drying process. Thanks to an increase in both air pressure and volume from previous models, you can now dry your hair more quickly and effectively. The built-in concentrator nozzle ensures even, targeted airflow with variable pressure levels, making it easy to detangle damp strands and achieve a smooth, flawless finish in no time. Whether you're creating sleek styles or simply drying your hair, this wide yet gentle airflow makes it perfect for everyday use and styling precision

Reveal your Natural Beauty with Panasonic Beauty nanocare Hair Dryer

Panasonic Beauty nanocare Hair Dryer range is designed to embody the Brand Philosophy — a commitment to revealing your inherent radiance. This philosophy rests on two core principles: proven effects through technology and science combined with Japanese quality and craftsmanship. Panasonic Beauty's cutting-edge products are built using scientific innovation and expert insights, while being inspired by Japan's deep appreciation for beauty, harmony, and balance. With these guiding values, the EH-NA9M and EH-NA7M hair dryers are crafted to do more than just dry your hair — they treat it, leaving it healthier and more vibrant.

Since launching its first hair dryer in 1937, and the debut of the nanocare series in 2005, Panasonic has been at the forefront of hair care innovation for nearly a century. As the top hair care brand in Japan for the past 12 years, with over 20 million units* sold globally, Panasonic Beauty nanocare dryers are popular for their unique nanoe™ technology. This pioneering technology uses moisture-rich particles to deeply penetrate the hair, nourishing the cuticle and delivering a sleek, glossy finish. After two decades of refinement, the EH-NA9M and EH-NA7M continue to set the standard for hair care, combining science and beauty to reveal your hair's true potential.

