Panduit Corp. Expands Electrical Connectivity and Grounding Capabilities with New Manufacturing Facility in Monterrey, Mexico

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit Corp., a global leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, announces the strategic investment of a dedicated state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its electrical connectivity and grounding capabilities in Monterrey, Mexico. The new 90,000 square-foot facility will further enhance the ability to deliver tailored electrical connectivity and grounding solutions to meet the growing demands of customers worldwide.

The new facility will focus on manufacturing a wide range of electrical connectivity products including wire termination-power connectors, terminals, and the advanced ReelSmart™ solution, as well as various grounding and bonding products. Additionally, Panduit will invest in new manufacturing equipment to expand capacity ̶ providing greater flexibility, quicker fulfillment, and streamlined processes. This strategic expansion aims to accelerate production and delivery timelines and provide customized solutions to address unique operational challenges.

"The strategic investment of a dedicated manufacturing facility will help us improve our lead times and availability for power and grounding products as well as give us the ability to more rapidly expand the portfolio offering for our customers," said John Buck, Panduit Vice President, Industrial Electrical Infrastructure.

The Monterrey facility will play a key role in the mission to provide customers with exceptional electrical connectivity and grounding solutions that drive operational efficiency. Through its strategic location and advanced capabilities, Panduit aims to strengthen its global supply chain and better serve customers in various industries, from industrial manufacturing and renewable energy, to data centers and beyond.

About Panduit:

Since 1955, the Panduit culture of curiosity and passion for problem-solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit has a proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, to help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

