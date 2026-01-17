Panduit Strengthens Commitment to Customer Excellence with Appointment of Holly Garcia to Chief Commercial Officer

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a global leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, today announced the promotion of Holly Garcia to Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Garcia will lead the company's global commercial strategy, focusing on the company's commitment to innovation and delivering a best-in-class experience for customers. Garcia will report directly to Panduit President, Marc Naese.

Holly Garcia

"Holly has the vision and expertise to position our company for continued growth and success while deepening our customer relationships," said Naese. "Holly's leadership as Chief Commercial Officer will be instrumental in strengthening the customer experience and delivering the value our markets expect."

In her most recent role as Vice President of Panduit's Data Center business unit, Garcia spearheaded global growth and innovation initiatives. She led the development of business strategy and directed new product introductions to strengthen Panduit's position in the rapidly evolving data center market. With more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business unit leadership, Garcia brings a proven track record of driving commercial success and transformative growth.

"I'm honored to take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer and excited to lead our commercial strategy during this time of growth," explained Garcia. "Our team's commitment to innovation and customer success has positioned us as a trusted partner globally, and I look forward to driving even greater value for our customers and stakeholders."

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

