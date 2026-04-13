PANVIS STAR Vascular Interventional Robotic System Redefines Mechanical Thrombectomy

BEIJING, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, there were 11.96 million new stroke cases worldwide, with ischemic stroke (IS) accounting for 65.3%. China has an estimated 17.8 million stroke survivors, 86.8% of which are ischemic. For large vessel occlusion (LVO), mechanical thrombectomy (MT) is the gold standard, extending the treatment window from 4.5 to 24 hours.

However, patient access to MT remains limited due to the uneven distribution of healthcare resources, operator fatigue, and steep learning curves. Vascular interventional robotic system such as PANVIS STAR from Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Biomedical Robot Co.,Ltd. (abrobo), is redefining neurointervention by offering unique advantages and validated clinical value.

Using an animal model of ascending pharyngeal artery occlusion for thrombectomy, the PANVIS STAR system successfully completed the full mechanical thrombectomy workflow. The operator remotely controlled the system to perform femoral artery access, aortic arch angiography, target vessel superselection, micro-guidewire crossing, and stent retriever deployment. Clot withdrawal was achieved by retracting the stent retriever and microcatheter as a single unit, enabled by the system's four-device co-manipulation capability (guiding catheter, intermediate catheter, microcatheter, and stent retriever). Post-procedure angiography confirmed complete recanalization. The entire procedure demonstrated PANVIS STAR's ability to execute multi-device coordinated thrombectomy with sub-millimeter precision, force detection and haptic feedback, and stable device control.

PANVIS STAR brings powerful technological innovations to clinical practice:

PANVIS COF (Catheter-On-Finger)

The world's first fingertip intuitive control system to mimic the natural dexterity of a surgeon's hand. Using PANVIS COF, surgeons can rotate and advance guidewires, catheters, and therapeutic devices without abandoning their accustomed thumb-and-index finger manipulation. This breakthrough significantly shortens the learning curve, empowering a broader range of physicians to perform complex neurointerventions with confidence and precision.

Four-Device Co-Manipulation + Five-Device Channels

A signature breakthrough, PANVIS STAR enables the independent or synchronous control of four critical devices: guiding catheter, catheters, microcatheters, and therapeutic devices. The system also establishes five dedicated device channels, supporting dual guidewires, dual rapid-exchange devices, and multiple microcatheter operations.

Multiple Control Motion Modes

PANVIS STAR offers a range of motion modes, seamlessly adaptable to diverse vessel anatomies and operator preferences. From navigating simple vessels to traversing extreme tortuous paths, from rapid device advancement to sub‑millimeter micro‑adjustments, one‑click switching ensures the operator remains in complete control. Sub‑millimeter motion precision enhances procedural stability, even in the most demanding cases.

Haptic Feedback

PANVIS STAR is equipped with intraoperative force detection and haptic feedback. As guidewires navigate through delicate cerebral vasculature, the system captures resistance changes and relays them to the operator's fingertips by delivering a haptic force feedback signal. Complementing this capability is a built‑in real‑time physiological tremor filter that effectively eliminates hand jitter, further enhancing stability and precision during critical steps.

Compact Design

Breaking the traditional "catheter fully straightened" paradigm, PANVIS STAR innovatively adopts a "bend‑then‑straighten" approach. This reduces the distance between the two driving units that hold the catheter, making the entire system more compact and lighter while increasing the effective usable length of the catheter for more clinical scenarios. The result is a system that is both compact and highly capable.

Pan‑vascular interventional procedure compatibility

PANVIS STAR features ultra‑long travel to support the entire catheterization process after sheath insertion. It is pan‑vascular compatible, suitable for cerebral, cardiac, peripheral, and oncological interventions.

Remote Operation Support

PANVIS STAR lays the technical groundwork for long‑distance remote surgery over 5G networks, bringing the promise of equitable access to life‑saving interventional care to patients, no matter where they live.

Success Case: World's First Remote Neurointervention Live Demonstration

At the 2024 Oriental Congress of Neurovascular Diseases (OCIN) in Shanghai, PANVIS STAR achieved a significant milestone: the world's first live remote animal neurointervention demonstration.

Led by Professor Liu Jianmin's team, the procedure demonstrated the system's ability to perform aneurysm coiling and basilar artery stenting from a master console at the conference venue to a robotic drive in an animal lab miles away.

At the patient level, a stable thrombectomy process, precise stent deployment, and real-time force feedback monitoring enable even experienced operators to benefit from the robot's steady "hands," reducing the risk of post-procedural complications. Furthermore, telemedicine allows more patients to receive high-level treatment within the golden time window.

About PANVIS STAR

PANVIS STAR is a next-generation pan-vascular interventional robotic system designed to cover multiple interventional specialties, including neurovascular, cardiovascular, peripheral vascular and oncological procedures. While addressing the global burden of ischemic stroke and large vessel occlusion, PANVIS STAR goes beyond thrombectomy to offer precise, reproducible, and remotely operable solutions across a broad spectrum of clinical indications.

With a focus on clinical utility, intuitive design, and remote operability, PANVIS STAR aims to make interventions more accessible worldwide.

About abrobo

Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Biomedical Robot Co.Ltd., abbreviated as Abrobo, specializes in the field of vascular interventional surgery (VlS) robots. Upholding the values of "user-centered, excellence innovation-driven, agile and iterative", Abrobo strives to create a VlS control system that is "easy for surgeons and benefits patients". Abrobo possesses complete independent intellectual property rights and is committed to becoming a recognized global leader in VlS robots.

For inquiries about PANVIS STAR products, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE abrobo