PaperCut earns two spots on G2's 2024 Best Software Awards

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PaperCut Software today announced it has been named on G2's 2024 Best Software Awards , placing it on both the 'APAC Software Companies' and 'Australia and New Zealand Companies' lists. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

PaperCut's Communications Lead, Alistair Nestor, noted: "This recognition means a lot to us. It's one thing for a company to say how good its own software is; it's another thing altogether when our customers and independent review sites say it. It really is validation that our solutions are the right fit for modern organizations wanting better, easier, printing that's perfectly suited to the needs of the hybrid workplace," he said.

In achieving spots in both the APAC and Australian and New Zealand categories, Alistair added: "We're not in the global list yet, but those software companies are big players and it's a list we aspire to, no doubt. We're thrilled to be included with our local friends and partners like Atlassian , CultureAmp , and Bugherd ."

Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2, said: "B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research. As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice."

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

SOURCE PaperCut Software