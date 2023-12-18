Paradise City Successfully Wraps Up Global Campaign Hosting Asian Influencers

Ultimate K-Culture Experience at Paradise City

"All about K, this is it. Paradise City!"

A FAM tour was held from November 27 th to 29 th , welcoming influencers from Singapore , Hong Kong region , and Taiwan region

K-STAY, K-FUN, and K-FOOD content based on the theme of K-Culture experiences at Paradise City

Setting new standards for K-Style staycation by combining the unique charm of art-tainment space content and K-culture

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise City, East Asia's first integrated resort, successfully concluded its global campaign on the 29th with Asian influencers, proposing K-style staycation as a new emerging tourism landmark of Korea.

The familiarization tour, held at Paradise City from November 27th to 29th, invited nine teams of prominent influencers from the Greater China region, active in Singapore, Hong Kong region, and Taiwan region, for K-style hotel staycations in the themes, ▲K-STAY (accommodation), ▲K-Food (Korean food), and K-Fun (activities).

The FAM tour, organized with the slogan "All about K, this is it. Paradise City!" caught people's attention, featuring influencers with up to 2.25 million subscribers from each nation and region, including ▲JASON from Hong Kong, ▲dotzsoh from Singapore, and ▲眾量級CROWD from Taiwan. Over the three-day event, these influencers experienced a myriad of K-culture experiences, along with Paradise City's distinctive art-tainment space elements. They will also upload review content on various activities, including accommodation, Korean food, spa facilities, and shopping.

K-STAY - Luxurious Staycation Experience in Korea

Paradise City offered invited influencers a range of accommodations, from luxurious deluxe rooms at the main hotel, the "Paradise Hotel & Resort," to a private pool villa, used as a set for the Netflix series "Single's Inferno." The luxurious "Art Paradiso," a boutique hotel offering exclusively suite rooms, was highlighted as a perfect venue for wedding proposals or parties with friends.

K-FUN - A Collection of Korean Art-tainment

Influencers who took part in this event explored Paradise City's collection of Korean art-tainment (a compound word of art and entertainment), including the family entertainment theme park "Wonder Box," the healing spa "Cimer," a fusion of Korean Jjimjilbang(Korean dry sauna) and European sauna, the event-based shopping arcade "Plaza," and art exhibition space "Paradise Art Space."

K-FOOD - Discovering the Authentic Flavor of Korea

Due to the rising popularity of Hallyu (Korean Wave), interest in Korean cuisine increased, flooding the media with Korean food content, including dishes enjoyed by members of BTS and those suggested by Koreans. Paradise City has an array of 36 restaurants and bars serving everything from the hotel's fine dining to some of the most well-known Korean dishes loved by visitors -- like Chimaek (fried chicken and beer), Korean barbecue, Bibimbap, and Gejang (soy sauce marinated crab.) Following the Hallyu trend, influencers dined on a range of Korean dishes, including a full course menu at "SERASE," a contemporary Korean dining restaurant located in the luxury boutique hotel "Art Paradiso" and "traditional soy sauce marinated crabs at "Pro Soy Crab."

Paradise City uploaded a captivating brand campaign video on its official YouTube channel, showcasing the influencers enjoying the K-Style hotel staycation at Paradise City.

A Paradise City spokesperson emphasized, "Paradise City offers a unique space with diverse content that allow guests to embrace K-culture in the most diverse ways. We remain committed to blending Paradise City's distinctive art-tainment elements with K-culture to set a new standard for K-style staycations for global customers."

SOURCE Paradise City